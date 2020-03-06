According to him, his country was prepared to support Ghana in its energy and agricultural sectors.

Dr Rowley said this at the 63rd independence anniversary of Ghana in Kumasi on Friday, March 6, 2020, under the theme, "Consolidating our gains."

He said, “Trinidad and Tobago has been involved in the petroleum sector for almost one hundred years.”

This, he said, means the country had the expertise and the technical know-how in the oil and gas sectors, explaining that with the country’s level of experience in the oil and gas areas, it intends to support countries in West, Central and Southern Africa in developing their energy sectors.

Currently, the Prime Minister added, there had been discussions between the Takoradi Technical University and the University of Trinidad and Tobago in developing human resources and technical capabilities for Ghana’s oil and gas industry.

Emphasising that “Trinidad and Tobago is ready and willing to assist” in the development of the country’s technical capabilities in the oil and gas sectors."

The 63rd independence anniversary of Ghana

Thousands of guests filled the Baba-Yara Sports Stadium, where the national commemoration of the event took place.

The event brought together people from all walks of life, including politicians, traditional and religious leaders, diplomats, security personnel, students, traders and tourists.

Security officers from the Ghana Armed Forces engaged in various drills to entertain patrons at the stadium while students and other groupings marched past the enthusiastic guests.

Some of the students took turns to display some Ghanaian cultural performances, including talking drum with poetry recitation.