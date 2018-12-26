This year was no exception as both tertiary and second cycle institutions were in the news for varying reasons.

Below are 6 of the schools that made it into the news in 2018.

• Tempane SHS

The Ghana Education Service suspended the Headmaster of Tempane SHS in the Upper East Region.

This was after a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Joshua Akamba was allowed by the headmaster to address the students.

Mr Akamba who was then a National organiser hopeful of the party told the students to hoot at President Akuf-Addo since he was to blame for the bedbugs in their school.

• University of Ghana

The School Representative Council (SRC) of the University of Ghana threaten to demonstrate over shuttle services on campus.

The authorities upon hearing this, called for a meeting between themselves and the student-leaders to resolve the matter.

• University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA)

Three lecturers of the University of Professional Studies, Accra were dismissed for allegedly soliciting for sex from some female students.

According to the authorities of the university, soliciting for sex from students “is a conduct that is likely to put the name of the university into disrepute” hence their decision.

However, the dismissed lecturers have challenged the decision of the university to fire them.

• Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has been in the news for various reasons this year.

The authorities of the school first converted all traditional halls to mixed halls despite strong opposition from students and alumni of the school.

The alumni of the University and Unity halls especially battled with the university over this decision. But the school authorities argued that the decision was taken “in line with the university’s policy of periodic review of Residential Accommodation for students.”

Later in the year, The Students Representative Council (SRC) of the university led a peaceful demonstration which turned chaotic. The students said they were protesting against oppression in the school. School properties were destroyed and the school was shut down for a while.

• St. Peters SHS

St. Peters SHS won the 2018 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) with 45 points.

Their win caused another school in the finals to trolled for being the Juventus in the contest. Adisadel College tipped to win lacked precision at round 4 which led to their loss. They scored 39points at the end of the contest. This was the third consecutive year they had been in the finals.

• West African SHS (WASS)

When the NSMQ 2018 started some tipped the contestants from WASS to win the contest.

This was the first time they made it to the top three. First timers West African SHS almost won the quiz but were headshot at the finish line. They scored 44 points at the End of the contest.