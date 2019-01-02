In the same way, the business sector of Ghana has people in all these categories.

Here is a list of 5 Ghanaian business moguls of 2018.

• Dr Daniel McKorley

The Chief Executive Officer of McDan Shipping Company was adjudged the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) Marketing Man of the year, 2017 at the 29th Edition of the National Performance Awards ceremony held on September 29, 2018.

• Yvette Atekpe

She was awarded the 2017 marketing woman of the year, at the 29th Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) Awards held in October 2018.

She is the Managing Director of Internet Solutions Ghana Limited. She was recognised as one of the top 25 leaders of ICT in Ghana. She was also adjudged the ICT woman and industry personality in her sector not long ago.

• Ken Ashigbey

The CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications played a leading role in the Media Coalition Against Galamsey before he left as Graphic boss to the Chamber.

At the Chamber, he has been instrumental in negotiations for the telcos in the country especially on issues of tariffs and Kelni GVG.

• Dr Ben Asante

The CEO of Ghana National Gas Company, Dr Ben Asante was awarded the prestigious CEO of the Year (petroleum) at the Ghana Energy Awards 2018.

Meanwhile, the Ghana National Gas Company was also won the Best Industry Leadership Award.

Dr Ben Asante is obviously doing something good at the Company.

• Kate Quartey-Papafio

Kate Quartey-Papafio is the founder and CEO of Reroy Cables Limited one of the leading manufacturers of electrical cables in Ghana.

Even though the electrical cables are predominantly for the international market it has a significant domestic presence as well. The company exports mostly to countries in the ECOWAS sub-region. The company under her leadership has completed the construction of a new Manufacturing Plant, making it the largest Electrical Cables Manufacturing Plant in Ghana.

• Ruka Sanusi

Alldens Lane in Ghana is a boutique business strategy, consulting and coaching services. It’s founder and CEO has about two decades of international consulting experience. Ruka has worked in 16 countries across Africa in senior management positions with two global corporations (PwC and Crown Agents) as well as with the Commonwealth Fund for Technical Corporation, the development assistance vehicle of Commonwealth nations.

With this background, Ruka, brings a deep knowledge of business management, strategy development, and organisational transformation.