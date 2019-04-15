Every year, African universities churn out millions of graduates into the job market.

So, what is the secret of job hunting and how can one increase their chances of securing that dream job?

Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa spoke to Sylvia Kunkyebe, Assistant Director of career services at Ashesi University on job tips fresh graduates need to know once they graduate.

Every year, African universities churn out millions of graduates into the job market.

Not every graduate is, however, that lucky to get a job immediately after they finish school. On the other hand, some graduates manage to find jobs within weeks of graduation.

So, what is the secret of job hunting and how can one increase their chances of securing that dream job?

During a stakeholder’s forum, organized by Ashesi University to discuss ways how stakeholders can collaboratively develop and engage with young Kenyan talent through the Mastercard Foundation Scholars (MCF) program, Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa spoke to Sylvia Kunkyebe, Assistant Director of career services at Ashesi Universityon job tips fresh graduates need to know once they graduate.

“In a nutshell, my job involves helping the students transition from school to work so giving them all the skills they need to be employable, the soft skills they need to combine with their degree to be able to land the jobs and to be able to succeed in their careers,” Kunkyebe told Business Insider.

Several employers, internship supervisors, alumni, students, parents/guardians of students, and personnel working within school systems managed to grace the two-day event held at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya.

Also read: We spoke to a Kenyan executive who runs a successful tour and travel company on 5 things she checks on CVs before hiring

Ashesi University is a private college located in Ghana, West Africa and is one of the finest universities in the continent. It has a proven track record of preparing students for leadership and service and considered to be among the top ten best universities’ in Ghana.

Here are five tips when looking for a job according to Sylvia Kunkyebe.

1.Know You

You need to go through that process of self-discovery and finding out for yourself what you really want to do with the skills that you have gotten in school before plunging head-on into the job market says Kunkyebe.

“First of all, to land anything you need to know you, you need to spend time with yourself and ask yourself what you really want to do and what is driving that, what are your passions and what are your future long-term goals.

2. Network and Network More

Once you have discovered yourself it then makes sense to reach out to people and start networking.

“In that networking, you are very particular about the people who can lead you to opportunities that you have identified and interested in pursuing. You need to have people who can show the ropes on how to get there. You also need to network for people who can mention your name at the right time for you to land that job opportunity because you can’t be everywhere and opportunities spring up everywhere and you need people who will be in the right place to mention your name and you know to vouch for you.” says Kunkyebe.

3. Be Willing To Start From The Bottom

Sylvia says fresh graduates always make the mistake of thinking because they were the best in their class plum jobs should be falling on their laps like manna from heaven. So, you find a fresh gradual who thinks they are going to get a $1000 salary and come with all sorts of expectations.

“You are the best on paper but that doesn’t mean you are the best on the job. No matter what your degree is you will still need to do a lot of learning when you start working so that humility to start from the bottom and work your way to the top and be willing to learn.”

Syvia adds that graduates need to prove themselves first before the companies can even think of investing that much in them.

“You need to prove yourself to be able to earn so that expectation that I am fresh out of school, I know all of these things, I have fresh ideas remember you are just one of how many million youths in Africa who went to school too.”

4. Be Intentional From The Word Go

Sylvia says getting a job is one thing and moving up the ranks to the top is another thing and graduates need to be careful not to be just another cog in the company once they get an opportunity.

“Once you take that step to start working at whichever position you have been given you have to be very intentional from the word go. You have to identify your mentors, people who would help you in your organization so that you can develop and those from outside your organization that can mentor you and give you an outside perspective so you can distinguish yourself from other people in the workplace.”

5. Be Open Minded

The world keeps changing and so does the job market so one has to learn to move with the times and seize opportunities as they arise.

“As Human being we evolve, societies evolve, economies evolve, things evolve and technology evolve and so you should be willing to evolve you can’t be stuck doing one thing just because this is all I know and this is the only thing I want to do for the rest of my life, so evolve with the times,” says Kunkyebe.