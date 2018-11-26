5 money mistakes young Africans make and how to avoid them

news

Money management is an important area in life that a lot of people struggle with, regardless of their age group. Hence, it comes as no surprise that young African professionals also face the same problem.

Today, Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa looks at the five common money management mistakes millennials make and how to avoid them:

Waiting to make more money before they start saving

According to Trading Economics, the average monthly salary in Nigeria is N43,200. Consider the amount that goes into transportation, feeding, housing e.t.c and most people would agree that this is not enough.

This explains why many young people make the mistake of waiting to make more money before they start saving and spending frugally.

The solution - Just start saving. Keeping aside even as little as N1,000 is a major game changer.

Spending more than they earn

As we have pointed out, most people barely make enough to cover their monthly expenses. This does not stop a lot of young people from spending way more than they earn.

Some blame this bad habit on social media, peer pressure and the need to fit in.

The solution - Save more and spend less than you earn. It might seem difficult, even painful when you see those beautiful pictures of your friends "living their best lives" but it will end up becoming the best thing you ever did.

Borrowing to make up for a wasteful lifestyle

What happens when you live beyond your means is that you usually have to borrow to make for it. You borrow to survive, borrow to pay back the first loaner, borrow again to pay the second person and eventually find yourself stuck in a hole of debt with no way out.

The solution - Once again, you have to learn to spend less than you earn while you set aside some money for savings.

Living from salary to salary

One of the worst yet common money management mistakes a lot of people, young and old, make is living from paycheck to paycheck.

The issue here is that you are basically a disaster waiting to happen. If an unforeseen problem comes up let's say you lose your job, you have no choice but to borrow to survive.

The solution - Always keep emergency funds. This is different from your savings. This is solely for unplanned situations.

Not budgeting

Most people who don't save usually don't keep budgets either which is a very big money management mistake. The reason why this is so problematic is that you have no idea what you are spending your earning which makes it really easy to disappear.

The solution - Create a budget and stick to it. A budget is simply a plan, a way for you to set aside money for your every need while you track your expenses.