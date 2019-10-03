This, the company said, is birthed by consumers’ refusal to pay bills, unscrupulous persons connecting to the grid illegally and high cost of production; juxtaposed with a disproportional selling price.

The Communications Manager of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), Stanley Martey said this when he spoke to JoyNews on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

According to him, the GWCL is using technology to upgrade its payment methods to bring in more revenue. Progress, however, is slow, he noted.

He noted that he could not understand why consumers refuse to pay their water bills while they can do so from the comfort of their homes.

Previously, consumers must necessarily go to the offices of the water company to pay bills, sometimes meeting long queues.

“But now, you can pay your bills on your mobile phone via Mobile Money,” he said.

The Communications Manager noted that the company is heavily indebted as a result of these factors. He says the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) is not allowing them to charge enough for water.

The company he explained produces potable water currently at GH¢22 per cubic metre; when their loans are factored in. Without the loans, he said the cost of production is GH¢13 per cubic metre.

However, he said PURC permits them to charge GH¢6 per cubic metre.

Increment in water tariffs

Tariffs have recently been increased with water going up by 2.22%.

Mr Martey said the increment is insignificant.

He, however, noted that the company would need almost 100% increment.