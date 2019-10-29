Success is often associated with years of putting in the work.

But what if it didn't have to be this way? What if you could rapidly ascend the corporate ladder without spending several years of your life at the bottom?

We explore the qualities you need to progress quickly in your career.

Doing great at your job and fast-tracking your career requires the following:

Identify and master your strengths

To stand out from the other people in your workplace or field, you start by first identifying your strengths. Once you have figured this out, the next step is to develop those strengths and master them.

If singing is your thing, then become the best singer there is. Whatever it is, whether it is being a salesperson or writer, just make sure you are developing yourself so you can become the very best. This is what separates the greats from the rest.

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo represents international success AFP

ALSO READ: These 5 free online courses are exactly what you need to boost your career

Have an intrapreneurial mindset

An intrapreneur is practically an entrepreneur working for someone else. The intrapreneur puts the similar qualities of an entrepreneur along with a passion for success into their employer’s business.

Having this mindset means you are self-motivated, ambitious, you do more than is required, take it upon yourself to solve problems, thirsty for knowledge and implementing what you learn in your organization.

This mindset makes you an invaluable asset to your company which makes you stand out, means you are first in line for more promotions and bigger raises. It also gives you more freedom since you never have to worry about having a job.

Build great relationships

Relationships are an important part of the workplace that people rarely talk about. Having the right relationships are great because they help you excel in your career. For instance, developing a great professional relationship with your boss could increase your chances of getting promoted since you are the first person that immediately comes to mind when a new position is available.

Additional tips to fast track your career (livecareer)

Outside of your office, learning to network and cultivating those relationships comes in handy when you need a job or looking to advance in your career.