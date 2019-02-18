In 2018, about 3.3 million Nigerians became unemployed according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The Labour Force Statistics report by NBS showed that the number of unemployed Nigerians rose from 17.6 million to 20.9 million between December 2017 and September 2018.

The result - an all-time high increase in the unemployment rate in the country as opposed to the low record of 5.10 percent in the fourth quarter of 2010.

To combat the job uncertainty in the country and all over the world, Roger Pua, LinkedIn's senior director of brand marketing and communications for Asia Pacific has shared the three major work skills necessary for job security and career growth in 2019.

They are:

Being adaptable

Due to the uncertainty surrounding the job market, he recommends learning to be okay with change.

In his words, "As the pace of disruption brought about by technology continues to accelerate, the willingness to embrace change is key to continued career success and staying relevant."

You can also read up on trends and developments in your line of work in order to stay up-to-date with your industry.

Don't stop learning

To reduce your chances of losing your job, make sure you never stop learning.

"Learning a new skill - or upskilling - is a great way to enhance the value you bring to an employer or your own business," said Pua.

You can take advantage of free courses online or try reading relevant books.

Master the art of networking

"It is unlikely that we can go far without help from others in our community," LinkedIn's senior director said. "Along the same vein, helping others by lending a hand or giving advice will create a virtuous cycle."

Having and maintaining the right connections in your field is a skill that will always be relevant.