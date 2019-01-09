Want 2019 to be the year you getter better at your personal finance?

Then you should probably be reading these three books as recommended by Nigerian financial expert, Olúwatósìn Olaseinde on Twitter.

They are:

'Intelligent Investor' by Benjamin Graham

'You're a badass at making money' by Jen Sincero.

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' by Robert Kiyosaki

The third one was revealed in an Instagram post where the founder of a personal finance platform called Money Africa goes on to explain the need to read books on finance.

In her words, "If you're serious about reaching your financial goals, then you must stay motivated and enlightened. There are a good number of books you can read to keep you informed about money, savings, investments, stocks, etc."

New year, new financial goals

On December 24, 2018, Olaseinde shared eight financial goals for 2019.

They are:

Write it down

Build an emergency fund - She sheds some light on this in a different post. According to her, “an emergency fund is approximate to 6 months of your monthly income stashed away in an accessible account for the unforeseeable.”

She adds, “You don't shelf it away in real estate or in any other asset that you can not quickly convert into cash.”

Read books on finance

Invest in a mutual fund

Build a stock portfolio

Find a profitable side hustle

Track your finances

Learn a new skill