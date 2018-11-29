Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

17 wild job titles companies are using to attract millennials

Strategy 17 wild job titles companies are using to attract millennials

You don't have to move to Silicon Valley to become an "innovation alchemist." Here are 17 wacky job titles companies are using — and what they actually mean.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Are you an engineer or an "innovation alchemist?" play

Are you an engineer or an "innovation alchemist?"

(Mikhail Goldenkov/Strelka Institute)

  • "Rock star" and "ninja" are becoming increasingly common job titles.
  • Companies across America are bidding farewell to terms like "associate" and introducing ones like "evangelist" as a way of attracting younger employees.
  • We looked at job postings around the country and found 17 of the most unusual titles — and what the job actually entails.

Jobs with "guru," "ninja," and "magician" in the title used to just apply to, well, actual gurus, ninjas, and magicians.

Then along came tech companies like SCVNGR, where the chief operating officer had the job title of "Chief Rockstar."

Now, more traditional companies are starting to pick up on these wild job titles to brand themselves as forward-thinking and recruit millennials.

"Companies like to play 'dress up,'" Ladders CEO Marc Cenedella told Business Insider. "By wearing the clothes, adopting the lingo, and mimicking the behavior of companies they want to be like, they hope to have some of the magic rub off on them."

We looked at job postings around the country at companies big and small to find the zestiest job titles. Here are the 17 most unusual openings, and what each role actually does.

Do you have an unusual job title? How do you feel about it? Email the reporter at rpremack@businessinsider.com.

Full stack magician

Full stack magician play

Full stack magician

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Company: Influence Health

Location: Atlanta

Job description: "Write well-designed, maintainable, and testable code. Review requirements and architect suitable solutions. Estimate the complexity and cost of alternative solutions."

Source: Glassdoor



Data storyteller

Data storyteller play

Data storyteller

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Company: Panoply.io

Location: San Francisco

Job description: "Share how data is transforming the world through video. Use news, current events and creative stories to create short, entertaining, online videos."

Source: Panoply.io



Data guru

Data guru play

Data guru

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Company: Magna International

Location: Troy, Michigan

Job description: "The person in this position will lead data and AI activities at Corporate R&D and propagate to business groups."

Source: Glassdoor



Legal ninja

Legal ninja play

Legal ninja

(PhuShutter/Shutterstock)

Company: Palantir

Location: Palo Alto, California

Job description: "You'll provide sage advice on a range of legal issues, from negotiating commercial agreements with Fortune Global 500 companies to working on regulatory, data privacy, and employment issues."

Source: Career Boutique



People operations generalist

People operations generalist play

People operations generalist

(Sorbis/Shutterstock)

Company: JUUL Labs

Location: San Francisco

Job description: "Manage and improve key HR tools and processes to keep our organization running smoothly."

Source: Glassdoor



Conversion optimization wrangler

Conversion optimization wrangler play

Conversion optimization wrangler

(Shutterstock)

Company:

Location: Natick, Massachusetts

Job description: "The website optimization analyst will be responsible for conducting tests, analyze performance to measure customer experience enhancements (features, functionalities, and campaigns), and support the evolution of the testing and optimization program."

Source: Glassdoor



Tax wrangler

Tax wrangler play

Tax wrangler

(Ivan Gushchin/Strelka Institute/Flickr)

Company: Automattic

Location: San Francisco

Job description: "We design and implement tax policies and procedures for a SaaS business with millions of subscribers in over 200 countries. We work with tax authorities in the U.S. and other countries around the world."

Source: Glassdoor



Customer relationship advocate

Customer relationship advocate play

Customer relationship advocate

(Samuel Borges Photography/Shutterstock)

Company: Fidelity Investments

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Job description: "We offer an industry-leading, paid development program that will prepare you to engage with customers while obtaining your Series 7 and 63 licenses where you will learn all about the financial services industry products."

Source: Fidelity



Happiness manager

Happiness manager play

Happiness manager

(Mikhail Goldenkov/Strelka Institute/Flickr)

Company: Oh My Green

Location: New York City

Job description: "Manage a budget and collaborate on fiscal strategy. Corporate customer account management for tech start-ups like Clever, Cruise, Lyft, Apple, Giphy, Slack, and more."

Source: Greenhouse



Innovation alchemist

Innovation alchemist play

Innovation alchemist

(ESB Professional/Shutterstock)

Company: USALLIANCE

Location: Woburn, Massachusetts

Job description: "Redefine and conceptualize, design, develop and maintain code solutions for business software applications."

Source: USALLIANCE



Customer service ninja

Customer service ninja play

Customer service ninja

(Best Picko/Flickr)

Company: ezCater

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Job description: "Manage orders from start to finish, respond to inquiries, maintain a 94% "insanely helpful" quality score, and problem-solve with customers and catering partners throughout the lifecycle of an order."

Source: Glassdoor



People partner

People partner play

People partner

(ESB Basic/Shutterstock)

Company: Sonos

Location: Boston

Job description: "Drive people strategy and alignment for the function. Have the pulse and hold up the mirror with a quantitative and qualitative view of how we’re doing."

Source: Sonos



Workstation evangelist

Workstation evangelist play

Workstation evangelist

(Strelka Institute / Flickr)

Company: HP

Location: Kansas City

Job description: "Seek out new opportunities and expands and enhances existing opportunities to build and manage the pipeline in specialty area. Maintain knowledge of competitors in account to strategically position HP's products and services better."

Source: HP



Director of storytelling

Director of storytelling play

Director of storytelling

(Luba Kozorezova/Strelka Institute/Attribution License/Flickr)

Company: Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

Location: Chicago

Job description: "Leads development of editorial strategy, vision and "newsroom" process for the BCBS System that effectively articulates the BCBS national story for a variety of audiences."

Source: Blue Cross Blue Shield Association



Time ninja

Time ninja play

Time ninja

(Shutterstock)

Company: Chewy

Location: Sparks, Nevada

Job description: "This position is responsible for providing support and analysis on issues, reports and trends from the time and attendance tools."

Source: Career Boutique



Happiness engineer

Happiness engineer play

Happiness engineer

(WOCinTech Chat/Flickr)

Company: Automattic

Location: San Francisco

Job description: "Being an active member of a global team that provides 24/7 support via live chat, tickets, forums, and one-on-one screenshare sessions."

Source: Automattic



Rockstar copywriter

Rockstar copywriter play

Rockstar copywriter

(Sebastiaan ter Burg/Flickr)

Company: Workhoppers

Location: New York City

Job description: "Ghostwrite articles and social media posts for the CEO discussing industry best practices and the current corporate and marketing landscape."

Source: Workhoppers



Top 3

1 Strategy Starbucks just opened the first of its upscale, stand-alone...bullet
2 Strategy Here are the 10 best African airlinesbullet
3 Strategy THE SOCIAL COMMERCE REPORT: How Facebook, YouTube,...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

"What impact am I having?" asks Justin Angsuwat, pictured.
Strategy A former Google HR exec says too many people make the same mistake when trying to impress their boss
Abercrombie &amp; Fitch has a more sophisticated new look.
Strategy Abercrombie came back from the dead by getting rid of its shirtless models and dark stores. Here's what else has changed for the retailer. (ANF)
Setter cofounder David Steckel.
Strategy A startup founder who's raised $10 million has a rule to weed out job candidates who seem a little too good to be true
cini mini
Strategy 'We were sober': Burger King finally explains why it tweeted gibberish for hours
X
Advertisement