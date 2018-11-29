17 wild job titles companies are using to attract millennials

You don't have to move to Silicon Valley to become an "innovation alchemist." Here are 17 wacky job titles companies are using — and what they actually mean.
Jobs with "guru," "ninja," and "magician" in the title used to just apply to, well, actual gurus, ninjas, and magicians.
Then along came tech companies like SCVNGR, where the chief operating officer had the job title of "Chief Rockstar."
Now, more traditional companies are starting to pick up on these wild job titles to brand themselves as forward-thinking and recruit millennials.
"Companies like to play 'dress up,'" Ladders CEO Marc Cenedella told Business Insider. "By wearing the clothes, adopting the lingo, and mimicking the behavior of companies they want to be like, they hope to have some of the magic rub off on them."
We looked at job postings around the country at companies big and small to find the zestiest job titles. Here are the 17 most unusual openings, and what each role actually does.
Do you have an unusual job title? How do you feel about it? Email the reporter at rpremack@businessinsider.com.
Company: Influence Health
Location: Atlanta
Job description: "Write well-designed, maintainable, and testable code. Review requirements and architect suitable solutions. Estimate the complexity and cost of alternative solutions."
Source: Glassdoor
Company: Panoply.io
Location: San Francisco
Job description: "Share how data is transforming the world through video. Use news, current events and creative stories to create short, entertaining, online videos."
Source: Panoply.io
Company: Magna International
Location: Troy, Michigan
Job description: "The person in this position will lead data and AI activities at Corporate R&D and propagate to business groups."
Source: Glassdoor
Company: Palantir
Location: Palo Alto, California
Job description: "You'll provide sage advice on a range of legal issues, from negotiating commercial agreements with Fortune Global 500 companies to working on regulatory, data privacy, and employment issues."
Source: Career Boutique
Company: JUUL Labs
Location: San Francisco
Job description: "Manage and improve key HR tools and processes to keep our organization running smoothly."
Source: Glassdoor
Company:
Location: Natick, Massachusetts
Job description: "The website optimization analyst will be responsible for conducting tests, analyze performance to measure customer experience enhancements (features, functionalities, and campaigns), and support the evolution of the testing and optimization program."
Source: Glassdoor
Company: Automattic
Location: San Francisco
Job description: "We design and implement tax policies and procedures for a SaaS business with millions of subscribers in over 200 countries. We work with tax authorities in the U.S. and other countries around the world."
Source: Glassdoor
Company: Fidelity Investments
Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
Job description: "We offer an industry-leading, paid development program that will prepare you to engage with customers while obtaining your Series 7 and 63 licenses where you will learn all about the financial services industry products."
Source: Fidelity
Company: Oh My Green
Location: New York City
Job description: "Manage a budget and collaborate on fiscal strategy. Corporate customer account management for tech start-ups like Clever, Cruise, Lyft, Apple, Giphy, Slack, and more."
Source: Greenhouse
Company: USALLIANCE
Location: Woburn, Massachusetts
Job description: "Redefine and conceptualize, design, develop and maintain code solutions for business software applications."
Source: USALLIANCE
Company: ezCater
Location: Boston, Massachusetts
Job description: "Manage orders from start to finish, respond to inquiries, maintain a 94% "insanely helpful" quality score, and problem-solve with customers and catering partners throughout the lifecycle of an order."
Source: Glassdoor
Company: Sonos
Location: Boston
Job description: "Drive people strategy and alignment for the function. Have the pulse and hold up the mirror with a quantitative and qualitative view of how we’re doing."
Source: Sonos
Company: HP
Location: Kansas City
Job description: "Seek out new opportunities and expands and enhances existing opportunities to build and manage the pipeline in specialty area. Maintain knowledge of competitors in account to strategically position HP's products and services better."
Source: HP
Company: Blue Cross Blue Shield Association
Location: Chicago
Job description: "Leads development of editorial strategy, vision and "newsroom" process for the BCBS System that effectively articulates the BCBS national story for a variety of audiences."
Source: Blue Cross Blue Shield Association
Company: Chewy
Location: Sparks, Nevada
Job description: "This position is responsible for providing support and analysis on issues, reports and trends from the time and attendance tools."
Source: Career Boutique
Company: Automattic
Location: San Francisco
Job description: "Being an active member of a global team that provides 24/7 support via live chat, tickets, forums, and one-on-one screenshare sessions."
Source: Automattic
Company: Workhoppers
Location: New York City
Job description: "Ghostwrite articles and social media posts for the CEO discussing industry best practices and the current corporate and marketing landscape."
Source: Workhoppers