South African (5), Nigeria (6), Kenya (1), and Ethiopia (1) are the leading countries of origin for African brands. Non-African brands accounted for 87% of the top 100 brands in Africa.
The rankings pointed out that Europe retained the continental lead with 42/100(+5% increase), North America with All-USA brands of 29/100 (+3.5%), and Asia with 16/100 (-6%).
The Brand Africa 100 was established 10 years ago to coincide with the 2010 FIFA World Cup. The survey and rankings is now seen as the most authoritative survey, analysis, and metric of brands in Africa.
It is a consumer-led survey which seeks to establish brand preferences across Africa.
The respondents of this survey are 18 years and older, in 27 countries which collectively represent 50% of the continent, covering all economic regions and accounting for an estimated 80% of the population and the GDP of Africa.
The 2020 survey was conducted between February and April 2020 and yielded over 15,000 brand mentions and over 2,000 unique brands.
Below are the 15 most admired brands in Africa
1. Nike
Industry Group: Sports and Fitness
Country: USA
2. Adidas
Industry Group: Sport and Fitness
Country: Germany
3. Samsung
Industry Group: Electronics/Computers
Country: South Korea
4. Coca Cola
Industry Group: Non-alcoholic beverages
Country: USA
5. Tecno
Industry Group: Electronics/Computers
Country: China
6. Apple
Industry Group: Electronics/Computers
Country: USA
7. MTN
Industry Group: Telecom provider
Country: South Africa
8. Puma
Industry Group: Sport and Fitness
Country: Germany
9. Gucci
Industry Group: Luxury
Country: Italy
10. Airtel
Industry Group: Telecom provider
Country: India
11. Toyota
Industry Group: Auto Manufacturers
Country: Japan
12. LG
Industry Group: Electronics/Computers
Country: South Korea
13. Vodafone/com/Safaricom/Mpesa
Industry Group: Telecom provider
Country: UK
14. Nestle
Industry Group: Consumer, Non-Cyclical
Country: Switzerland
15. Dangote
Industry Group: Consumer, Non-Cyclical
Country: Nigeria