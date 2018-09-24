Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

14 things you say that will automatically ruin your chances in a job interview

Strategy 14 things you say that will automatically ruin your chances in a job interview

Avoid making these job interview blunders — they will likely knock you out of consideration immediately. Cursing, dissing the company, and asking weird personal questions are amongst the worst things you could do. Read on to find out what else you should never say in an interview.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Steer clear of these blunders. play

Steer clear of these blunders.

(baranq/Shutterstock)

  • Some job interview errors are a bigger deal than others.
  • Do your research and adopt a confident mindset in order to boost your chances of succeeding.
  • But, whatever you do, don't make mistakes like cursing, dissing the company, and asking weird personal questions.


Nobody's perfect. You could be a pro at job interviews, but there's always a chance you'll say something a bit off.

That won't necessarily sink your candidacy, though. Your qualifications and endearing personality might just carry you over.

That is, unless you say something so bad that you completely wreck your chances.

Here are a few interview mistakes that could automatically disqualify you, unless you're really lucky:

'What does your company do?'

'What does your company do?' play

'What does your company do?'

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Questions like this will make you look like you don't even care enough to run a simple Google search.



'Are you married?/Are you pregnant?/etc.'

'Are you married?/Are you pregnant?/etc.' play

'Are you married?/Are you pregnant?/etc.'

(Sebastiaan ter Burg/Flickr)

Never ask the interviewer any personal questions — or anything that could be offensive. It's just off-putting.



'S---,' 'b----,' 'f---, ' etc.

'S---,' 'b----,' 'f---, ' etc. play

'S---,' 'b----,' 'f---, ' etc.

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Hey, everyone curses. It's better to hold off on the profanities in job interviews, though.

That being said, letting out a curse word or two during a funny story might not be a nail in your coffin.

Angrily swearing at someone (your interviewer or otherwise), on the other hand, would definitely knock you out of the running. This is doubly true for any offensive, racist, or sexist speech.



'I want your job'

'I want your job' play

'I want your job'

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Put yourselves in your interviewer's shoes. Would you want to hire someone who sounds like they're about to go "All About Eve" on you?



'I'll be moving on in a few years, anyways'

'I'll be moving on in a few years, anyways' play

'I'll be moving on in a few years, anyways'

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Your interviewer's not going to respond well to someone that expresses an intention to use the position as a mere stepping stone to something bigger and better.

This rule isn't set in stone, however. Former Googler Liz Wessel previously told Business Insider that she gave the tech giant the heads up that she planned to fly the coop in two years. The interviewer approved of her candid response and thought that her entrepreneurial and forward-thinking spirit would be a great fit at Google.



'This isn't my top choice'

'This isn't my top choice' play

'This isn't my top choice'

(Strelka/Flickr)

You may have a dream job in the wings that you're waiting to hear back from, but don't make the interviewer feel like you don't value their organization.



'I'd better get this job, or...'

'I'd better get this job, or...' play

'I'd better get this job, or...'

(baranq/Shutterstock)

Even if you're just kidding (I mean, hopefully you're kidding), you'll just come across as creepy and overly aggressive.



'If I don't get this job, I don't know what I'll do'

'If I don't get this job, I don't know what I'll do' play

'If I don't get this job, I don't know what I'll do'

(Lighthunter/Shutterstock)

Interviewers who know what they're doing won't allow themselves to be guilted into offering you a job, so save the sob story.



'Do you want to grab dinner sometime?' or 'Wow, you have such a beautiful smile'

'Do you want to grab dinner sometime?' or 'Wow, you have such a beautiful smile' play

'Do you want to grab dinner sometime?' or 'Wow, you have such a beautiful smile'

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Don't flirt with your interviewer.

I'll say it again — don't flirt with your interviewer. This inappropriate tactic is probably going to end badly.



'What job am I interviewing for?'

'What job am I interviewing for?' play

'What job am I interviewing for?'

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

How have you even made it this far in the process if you don't know what you're being interviewed for? If you're legitimately confused, try asking about what kind of person succeeds in the job, so you sound engaged rather than clueless.



'I know I'm not the most qualified person, but...'

'I know I'm not the most qualified person, but...' play

'I know I'm not the most qualified person, but...'

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/flickr)

If you say this, the appropriate response from the interviewer is, "Oh, you're not? Goodbye then."

Clearly, the interviewer thinks you're qualified enough to talk to. So stop with the self-deprecation — this is the time to sell the company on your strengths and on what you can bring to their team.



'Do you monitor emails or internet usage?'

'Do you monitor emails or internet usage?' play

'Do you monitor emails or internet usage?'

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

In the internet age, it's safe to assume that your company at least has the capacity to monitor your inbox and web usage. So asking about this might make you look like you have something to hide.



'Who should I avoid in the office?'

'Who should I avoid in the office?' play

'Who should I avoid in the office?'

(Sebastiaan ter Burg/Flickr)

You don't want to give your interviewer the impression that you're cliquey and drama-prone.



'I hated my last boss'

'I hated my last boss' play

'I hated my last boss'

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/flickr)

Even if your last company was full of jerks and idiots, keep that to yourself and put a positive spin on the experience. The hiring manager wants to determine if you're a good fit for their organization, not hear you gripe about the past.

Jacquelyn Smith contributed to a previous version of this post.



Top 3

1 Strategy Mark Cuban is worth $3.9 billion — see how he earns and spends...bullet
2 Strategy We went shopping at Hollister and saw how it could be...bullet
3 Strategy These are America's favorite restaurant chainsbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Costco allows customers to return any products at any time.
Strategy These stores have the best return policies in retail
Sears is running out of cash.
Strategy Sears' CEO is making a last-ditch effort to avoid bankruptcy (SHLD)
Arabs only make up 3% of Israel's tech industry. Itzik Frid, pictured, thinks he knows why.
Strategy Israel's tech scene is red-hot, but there are few Arab-led startups — a top venture capitalist thinks he knows why
Publix is changing its dress code.
Strategy A grocery chain with a cult following just followed in Starbucks' and Walmart's footsteps as the battle for employees heats up
X
Advertisement