13 things you should never wear to work in the winter

What to wear to work is a daily struggle for many.

It gets even more complicated in the winter.

Wear items that will keep you warm, but steer clear of wearing your parka or other winter accessories at your desk.

Office dress codes have become more casual over the years, but there are still certain guidelines you need to follow for winter workwear.

"Dressing for work in the winter can present unique challenges because you need to prepare for both the cold weather outside and how warm it may be inside," Stephanie Naznitsky, executive director of OfficeTeam, told Business Insider.

Generally, it's wise to dress in layers to make sure you can adjust to the cold outside and the heat indoors. And if you work in a frigid office, wear wool or cashmere to keep warm. Ultimately, though, dress codes vary across cities, industries, and offices, so these suggestions should be considered guidelines that you tailor to your particular workplace.

Here are 11 styles and items of clothing you should avoid wearing at the office this winter:

Just one layer

If you're tempted to pile on your winter hat, a parka, a blanket, or all of the above, you're probably making a common winter mistake: Wearing just one layer.

Kat Griffin, founder of the workplace-fashion blog Corporette, recommended wearing layers from Uniqlo's Heattech line under your clothes on particularly cold days. Those options, Griffin said, "will go a long way towards blocking the wind outside, but not adding heat or bulk inside."

Skirts or dresses without tights

Wear tights with a dress or skirt, job seekers website Cloture Club advised. This might be obvious once you step outside (and freeze). Black tights are the easiest go-to. Patterned or colored tights are okay for more casual offices, wrote Griffin.

Tan or light gray suits

"Tan and light grey suits should be in your rotation during the spring and summer months, but they’re all wrong for the winter," Brice Pattison, fashion director for The Black Tux, an online suit and tuxedo rental startup, told Business Insider. "Instead, a darker grey, charcoal, or navy will serve you better."

Ugly holiday sweaters

Funny? Yes. Office appropriate? Probably not — unless it's part of an office theme.

"Save your ugly holiday sweater for the weekend," Naznitsky said. "It can attract attention for the wrong reason."

Uggs

Yes, they're comfortable and they made you look cool in high school. But Naznitsky said they're not office-appropriate.

"Uggs are just glorified slippers," according to a Monster.com blog. "And what are slippers? They are part of your pajamas. And do professionals wear pajamas to the office? No, they do not."

Oodles of cold winter accessories

"Most cold weather accessories like mittens, hats and earmuffs are a no-no inside the workplace," Naznitsky said.

Of course, your office temperature might be too chilly to go without additional layers.

Naznitsky said scarves and wraps are great for chilly offices. Pattison added that beanies are acceptable in casual offices.

Summer fabrics

Chilly office? Pattison said to steer clear of thin layers or cotton apparel. Other popular summer fabrics include linen, seersucker, and rayon.

"100% cotton sweaters aren't actually warm," Griffin said. "There are so many affordable merino and cashmere sweaters (and, honestly, some business-casual fleece sweaters!) that are so much warmer."

It's the time of year to pull out your favorite fleece, wool, and cashmere garments.

Snow boots

Hardy winter boots are slightly more practical than Uggs, but they're still not a good look for a corporate environment.

Naznitsky suggested walking to work in your snow boots and then "having another pair of shoes you can change into at the office."

Suede shoes

From a practical perspective, suede shoes are just not the best choice for winter.

"If you want to ruin a pair of suede shoes, snow, slush, and rain are some of the quickest ways I can think of," Pattison said. "If you must, consider wearing boots for the commute and changing into your suede shoes at the office."

Huge sweaters

Especially in a formal work environment, it's important to have neat, tailored clothing, according to the Cloture Club.

Huge sweaters are super comfy, but they might come off as sloppy or unprofessional. Instead, keep a shawl, sweater, or an extra blazer at the office.

Snuggies or huge blankets

Even if your office is cold, you shouldn't wear a snuggie or a huge blanket. It's not the most professional look.

"I've heard of people in conservative offices wearing Snuggies, hoodies, even throwing huge blankets around their shoulders," Kat Griffin, founder of the workplace-fashion blog Corporette, told Business Insider.