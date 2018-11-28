Zion Williamson once again dominated with a windmill dunk and a monstrous block in Duke's blowout win over Indiana

news

Duke standout Zion Williamson continued his dominance on Tuesday night in a blowout win over the Indiana Hoosiers.

Williamson threw down possibly his best dunk of the year and added a huge block and an alley-oop to cap off his big night.

Despite huge expectations entering the season, Williamson has somehow exceeded the hype.



Zion Williamson was known as a walking highlight reel before he played one minute of college basketball, but since joining the Duke Blue Devils, he's taken his dunks, blocks, and alley-oops to a new level on the national stage.

Williamson's talents were on full display on Tuesday night in Duke's 90-69 blowout win over the Indiana Hoosiers at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

It didn't take long for Zion to get the crowd going, forcing his way through the lane to throw down a thundering dunk just minutes into the game. The Hoosiers knew almost immediately that they were in for a long night.

It only got more humiliating from there.

Minutes later, Williamson stabbed away an Indiana pass near midcourt, leaving him with a wide open path to the basket. He made the most of the opportunity, performing a dunk contest-worthy windmill slam.

As with so many of Williamson's highlights, it only gets better with repeated viewings at numerous angles.

Zion's dominance was apparent on the defensive end as well. In the second half, Williamson came across the court to send a thunderous block into the stands. For a moment, Williamson looked more fit for volleyball than basketball.

And to cap off the night, Williamson once again cleared the basket while leaping for an alley-oop.

Williamson finished the night with 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting. When you take a look at his shot chart, his success is unsurprising.

Despite his sky-high expectations, Williamson has somehow exceeded them almost every time he's taken the court for the Blue Devils. With Duke ranked third in the nation and off to a 5-1 start to the season, don't be surprised if he saves his best work for March.