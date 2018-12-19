Social media sensation and highly-touted Duke freshman Zion Williamson has lived up to all of the hype surrounding his arrival in Durham.

The 6-foot-7, 285-pound power forward has captivated the world of college basketball with his Earth-shaking dunks and monster blocks while averaging 20.1 points and 9.1 rebounds through the first 11 games of his college career.

Williamson once again stole the show Tuesday night, leaping over 11 feet in the air to swat an opponent's shot away and smacking his head on the backboard in the process.

Williamson fell to the floor, but quickly got up and seemed alright for the remainder of the game. He recorded the fourth double-double of his young collegiate career after finishing the contest with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

"I know everybody uses this little corny caption on social media, but it's true for me the moment I stop having fun with basketball is the moment I'll be done," Williamson said after the same. "I feel like you've always got to have fun when you're playing the game because how many kids can honestly say they played at Duke University? So I'm just enjoying every moment I can."

Williamson and the rest of head coach Mike Krzyzewski's band of mega-talented freshmen will return to the hardwood Thursday to take on the undefeated, 12th-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders at Madison Square Garden. The Blue Devils' sole loss of the season came at the hands of the then-undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs, but Duke enjoys a considerable advantage at the "Mecca of Basketball." The Blue Devils boast an impressive 29-11 record in their 40 appearances at Madison Square Garden since Krzyzewski became the head coach in 1980.

