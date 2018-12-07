WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The players from LeBron James' legendary 2003 NBA Draft

news

The 2003 NBA Draft is regarded as one of the best of all time.

The first fives picks alone produced NBA legends like LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade — some of the most successful players in NBA history.

Like all drafts, it also produced busts who didn't accomplish much in the NBA and fell out of the league quickly.

Today, many players are still involved in basketball while some have moved on entirely.

See what happened to the top 29 picks of the draft below:

LeBron James was picked No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James is in his 16th season and is still regarded as the best player in the NBA and one of the best players of all time, with four MVPs and three titles. He's now with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Darko Milicic was picked No. 2 overall by the Detroit Pistons.

Considered one of the biggest draft busts ever, Milicic played for six teams in ten years. He later played overseas, became a kickboxer, and now lives on an apple farm in Serbia.

Read more: One of the NBA's most notorious draft busts is now a happy apple farmer in Serbia who laughs about his NBA career >

Carmelo Anthony was picked No. 3 overall by the Denver Nuggets.

Anthony is a 10-time All-Star, but has bounced around the NBA in recent years. He was traded from the New York Knicks to the Oklahoma City Thunder last season. He played 10 games with the Houston Rockets this season, but was bought out and is currently un-signed.

Chris Bosh was picked No. 4 overall by the Toronto Raptors.

Bosh's career took a turn when he was twice diagnosed with bloodclots. He hasn't played since 2016. He was an 11-time All-Star.

Dwyane Wade was picked No. 5 overall by the Miami Heat.

After 13 seasons with the Heat, Wade briefly hopped around the league. He played one year with the Bulls, half a season with the Cavs, then got traded back to Miami in 2018.

Chris Kaman was picked No. 6 overall by the Los Angeles Clippers.

Kaman retired from the NBA in 2015-16. He played 13 seasons, making one all-Star team, and made $86 million. It's unclear what he does now, but he was inducted into the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

Kirk Hinrich was picked No. 7 overall by the Chicago Bulls

Hinrich played 13 seasons in the NBA, 11 of them with the Bulls. He now works with Sanford Power basketball, a training a facility in the midwest.

Source: Argus Leader

TJ Ford was picked No. 8 overall by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Ford had to retire in 2012 because of a spinal injury. He ran basketball camps for Texas high school players after retiring and will play in the Big3 three-on-three league in 2018.

Source: ESPN

Michael Sweetney was picked No. 9 overall by the New York Knicks.

He fell out of the league in 2007 after struggling with weight issues. He now is an advocate for mental wellness after opening up about his own struggles with depression.

Source: Hoops Hype

Jarvis Hayes was picked No. 10 overall by the Washington Wizards.

Hayes played seven seasons in the NBA. IN 2016, he was hired by the SEC Network as an analyst and now coaches the Atlanta Celtics, an Atlanta-based program that train student-athletes for college.

Source: Jarvis Hayes/Twitter

Mickael Pietrus was picked No. 11 overall by the Golden State Warriors

He was a solid role player around the league for years, last playing in 2013. He has since played professionally in France.

Nick Collison was picked No. 12 overall by the Seattle Sonics.

Collison played for the Sonics/Thunder for his entire career. He announced his retirement in May 2018.

Marcus Banks was picked No. 13 overall and traded to the Boston Celtics.

Banks played internationally after ten years in the NBA. He has worked as an analyst on NBA TV and played in the Big3.

Luke Ridnour was picked No. 14 overall by the Seattle Sonics.

Ridnour retired in 2016 after 12 years in the NBA. He occasionally trains basketball players and works with his son's basketball team.

Source: Yakima Herald

Reece Gaines was picked No. 15 overall by the Orlando Magic.

Gaines played seven years in the NBA, and is now head coach of Eastern Kentucky University.

Troy Bell was picked No. 16 overall and traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Bell only played one season in the NBA. He has since played overseas, most recently in Argentina. He is also an R&B artist.

Source: BC Interruption

Zarko Cabarkapa was picked No. 17 overall by the Phoenix Suns.

He only played three years in the NBA. In 2015, he became the sports director of the Adriatic Basketball Association League.

Source: HoopsHype

David West was picked No. 18 overall by the New Orleans Hornets.

West was a two-time All-Star, playing for four teams in 15 years. He retired in 2018.

Sasha Pavlovic was picked No. 19 overall by the Utah Jazz.

After 10 years as a role player in the NBA, he returned to play in Europe. He was cut from the Greek club Panathinaikos in early 2016.

Source: EuroHoops

Dahntay Jones was picked No. 20 overall and traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jones has bounced around the NBA. He last played in 2017 and now appears as an analyst for various networks.

Source: Bleacher Report

Boris Diaw was picked No. 21 overall by the Atlanta Hawks.

Diaw played 14 seasons in the NBA, playing a key role in the Spurs' 2014 championship. He played professionally in France in 2017 and now appears to travel the world.

Zoran Planinic was picked No. 22 overall by the New Jersey Nets.

Planinic went back to Europe in 2006 and was the MVP of the 2012 Eurocup while playing for Russian team BC Khimki Moscow. He most recently played for the Turkish club Efes in 2014.

Travis Outlaw was picked No. 23 overall by the Portland Trail Blazers.

After seven seasons with the Blazers, Outlaw bounced around the league and eventually fell out in 2014 after being waived by the 76ers. He pleaded guilty to a charge of marijuana possession in 2016. He now hosts basketball camps in Mississippi.

Source: Columbus Dispatch, Starkville Daily News

Brian Cook was picked No. 24 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Cook last played in the NBA in 2014. After playing in Japan, Cook played in the Big3 last season.

Carlos Delfino was picked No. 25 overall by the Detroit Pistons.

Delfino last played in the NBA in 2013. He played for his native Argentina in the Rio Olympics in 2016 and briefly played in Spain afterward.

Ndudi Ebi was picked No. 26 by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He played two years in the NBA and has played overseas, most recently in China.

Source: BeBasket

Kendrick Perkins was picked No. 27 overall and traded to the Boston Celtics.

Perkins was a successful role player for several teams. He last played on the Cavaliers in 2018.

Leandro Barbosa was picked No. 28 overall and traded to the Phoenix Suns.

Barbosa played 14 years in the NBA, winning Sixth Man of the Year and two championships with the Warriors. He last played with the Suns in 2017 and now plays in Brazil.

Josh Howard was picked No. 29 overall by the Dallas Mavericks.

Howard left the NBA in 2013 after an injury-plagued career. He was hired as head coach of the Piedmont International University basketball team in 2016.

Source: Hoop Dirt

