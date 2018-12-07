WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The players from Kobe Bryant's legendary 1996 NBA draft

news

Kobe Bryant is now retired, but his career began with the 1996 NBA Draft.

The 1996 NBA Draft included 23 players who went on to play at least ten seasons in the league and some of the best guards of the last two decades.

Kobe Bryant wrapped up his career in 2016, a Hall-of-Fame journey that started with the 1996 NBA draft, one of the best drafts of all time.

In addition to producing Kobe, one of the greatest players ever, it also gave us one of the most entertaining players ever in Allen Iverson, and a host of future Hall of Famers.

Today, many of these players are still involved in basketball in some way. But there's also a former math teacher, TV analysts, a nervous dressage parent, and one who was still playing basketball in 2018.

Allen Iverson was picked first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers.

He has had financial and personal issues since retiring. But he still does Reebok commercials, promotes the shoes in China, and has served as a coach in Ice Cube's Big3 basketball league. He also reportedly has a $32 million trust fund, and was recently elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Marcus Camby was picked second overall by the Toronto Raptors.

He opened a Houston barber shop in 2014. He last played with the New York Knicks in 2013.

Shareef Abdur-Rahim was picked third overall by the Vancouver Grizzlies.

He was an executive with the Sacramento Kings for years, but left the job in summer 2014. Now he has a position in the NBA office as a VP of basketball operations. He also works with the Future Foundation, an organization he founded in 2001 to help children and families in the Atlanta area, and is a co-founder of Washington Alliance Capital, a real-estate investment firm. In 2017, he was rumored to be a candidate to be the next head coach at Cal, his alma mater.

Stephon Marbury was picked fourth overall and traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After battling depression and leaving the NBA in 2009, he became a legend in China, and has a statue in Beijing. He recently played his final game, announcing his retirement after 22 seasons as a pro. He did tell ESPN that he plans to stay in shape, just in case an NBA team calls.

Ray Allen was picked fifth overall and traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Allen last played in the NBA in 2014. Despite persistent rumors of a comeback with either the Miami Heat or the Cleveland Cavaliers, he apparently rejected all offers. He recently authored a "tell-all" book that detailed his ongoing feud with his former Celtics teammates.

Antoine Walker was picked sixth overall by the Boston Celtics.

He says he lost most of the $110 million he made in his NBA career, and is now working to help educate athletes on financial planning. He is also a regular panelist on FS1.

Lorenzen Wright, the seventh pick in the 1996 draft, was found dead in 2010 at 34. His ex-wife and one other person were arrested and charged with the murder.

Kerry Kittles was picked eighth overall by the New Jersey Nets.

He is now an assistant coach at Princeton after previously working for an investment bank and doing occasional work as a basketball analyst. He also co-founded IQ Sports Solutions, which provides in-depth sports analytics.

Samaki Walker was picked ninth overall by the Dallas Mavericks.

After playing in China, Syria, and Lebanon, he opened a basketball-clinic company in Los Angeles in 2014 and spent four years working in the NBA Players Association's coaching-development program. He also founded PRIME, a basketball instruction method that emphasizes the art and science of basketball.

Erick Dampier was picked 10th overall by the Indiana Pacers.

Dampier had a long and successful career, and most recently played in the NBA in 2012. He made $97 million in his career.

Todd Fuller was picked 11th overall by the Golden State Warriors.

The former Rhodes Scholarship candidate spent five years teaching high school math in North Carolina before going back to get an advanced degree at NC State in analytics and now is a VP at Bank of America. He also hosts the annual Todd Fuller Mathematics Competition for Raleigh-area high school students.

Vitaly Potapenko was picked 12th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He spent several years as a player-development coach for the Cavs and is now an assistant coach with the Grizzlies.

Kobe Bryant was picked 13th overall and traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

He went on to become one of the greatest NBA players ever and was the last remaining active NBA player from the 1996 draft. He made $323 million in his career.

Peja Stojakovic was picked 14th overall by the Sacramento Kings.

Before the 2015-16 season, Stojakovic was hired as the Kings' director of player personnel and development and is also the general manager for the Reno Bighorns in the NBA's developmental league.

Steve Nash was picked 15th overall by the Phoenix Suns.

After spurning the Phoenix Suns, who reportedly wanted Nash to be their head coach, Nash joined the Golden State Warriors as a consultant. He did received his first championship ring for his work with the Warriors.

Tony Delk was picked 16th overall by the Charlotte Hornets.

He now works for ESPN's SEC Network as a college-hoops analyst.

Jermaine O'Neal was picked 17th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers.

After mulling a comeback, he turned down an offer to play with the Warriors during the 2015-16 season, missing out on a chance to win a championship. He instead wanted to spend more times with his kids. More recently he played in the Big3 league.

John Wallace was picked 18th overall by the New York Knicks.

He now coaches AAU basketball and runs a youth-sports program in upstate New York.

Walter McCarty was picked 19th overall by the New York Knicks.

After several years as an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers, he is now the head coach at Evansville.

Zydrunas Ilgauskas was picked 20th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He was hired by the Cavs as an assistant to the GM in 2012. His number was retired in 2014.

Dontae' Jones was picked 21st overall by the New York Knicks.

He's now a director at the Nashville Youth Basketball Association.

Roy Rogers was picked 22nd overall by the Vancouver Grizzlies.

He's now an assistant coach with the Houston Rockets.

Efthimios Rentzias was picked 23rd overall by the Denver Nuggets.

He didn't come to the NBA until 2002, and played only one season with the 76ers. Information on him today is scarce, but we found a recent YouTube video of him in some sort of Greek supplement commercial.

Derek Fisher was picked 24th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Fisher went 40-96 in parts of two seasons as the head coach of the New York Knicks before being fired. He then spent time as a commentator for TNT and was on Season 25 of "Dancing with the Stars," before being hired as head coach of the L.A. Sparks of the WNBA.

Martin Muursepp was picked 25th overall by the Utah Jazz.

He's now an assistant coach in Estonia. He played only one year in the NBA before returning to Europe, where he retired in 2010.

Jerome Williams was the 26th pick by the Detroit Pistons.

Williams spent 9 seasons in the NBA and made over $50 million. Since he retired, he has coached high school basketball, served as a TV analyst, spent time in the Raptors' front office, and recently joined the Big3 league as a player.

Brian Evans was the 27th pick by the Orlando Magic

Evans played just three seasons in the NBA with three teams. He later spent several seasons playing in Europe and now owns a medical product company in Indianapolis.

Priest Lauderdale, a 7-foot-4 center from Greece, was the 28th pick by the Atlanta Hawks

Lauderdale only played 2 seasons in the NBA and never started a game. He also spent more than a decade playing in Europe and Asia. More recently he was one of the founders of Hoops Aid, a celebrity charity basketball event in the UK.

Travis Knight was the 29th and final pick of the first round, by the Chicago Bulls. However, the Bulls released him less than a month later rather than give him a guaranteed 3-year contract required for rookies. He then signed with the Lakers as a free agent.

Knight spent 7 seasons in the NBA with 3 teams. He now owns a lodging, fishing, charter, and tour operation in Nicaragua. He also works for a food safety software company, and also says he gets more nervous watching his daughter compete now than he ever did as a player. His daughter Natasha is a top teen competitor in dressage.

