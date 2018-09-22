We went to a big-time college football game in Texas and it proved it is still better than sitting at home

news

With the influx of 60-inch, high-definition televisions and sports bars with 50 TVs on every corner, sports teams have to get more creative to keep fans coming to the games.

We recently attended the much-anticipated Texas-USC game in Austin, and it is clear, there is still nothing like going to the game, and experiencing the pre-game festivities and excitement with thousands of other people.

At the University of Texas, one thing they have added is a large school-run tailgating experience outside of the stadium with everything the fans need, and more. Take a tour below.

We must be in the right place.

Welcome to college football, Texas style.

While traditional tailgating can be found in plenty of places, we were more interested in the new tailgate outside of the stadium run by the school, "Bevo Blvd."

It is a block-long tailgate on the side of the stadium, and it has everything you need without having to set up your own tailgate or crash somebody else's tailgate.

There were giant TVs showing live games across the country.

Let's go check in on the huge LSU-Auburn game.

There were tons of food trucks with any local taste you have a hunger for.

it's Texas, so, of course, there was BBQ.

There was even an In-N-Out.

Most importantly, there were plenty of beer vendors. Each of those gentlemen in blue shirts was selling beer, and at reasonable prices (for a football game). It was $5 for a 16-ounce domestic.

There were places to just hang out and set your beverage or food of choice.

The weather threatened, but outside of a brief 5-minute rain just before the game, we stayed dry.

This was a popular shirt at the game.

There were games for kids and adults. Throw a football in one of the holes and get a prize.

There were plenty of things for kids also.

A bouncy house.

You are not going to find inflatable slides at most tailgates.

Another football-throwing challenge. This one is sneaky entertaining if you get there for somebody who attempts this after a few beers.

This guy was a hit.

And, of course, there were places to buy gear for the game.

Before the game, the Texas band arrived.

But the star of the show was the arrival of the Longhorns' live mascot, Bevo XV.

"Bevo! Bevo! Quick question!"

Bevo was unloaded and the fans went nuts.

He was then paraded into the stadium.

These USC fans found a bizarrely realistic inflatable Bevo.

Still two hours before the game, it became clear that this was the place to be.

They even have a stage with live music in another area called, "Longhorn City Limits," a reference to the popular local music festival, "Austin City Limits." Unfortunately, we stopped by when it was raining and the music had briefly halted.

This is Austin, so it didn't take us long to find some live music close by.

Once inside the stadium, there was more local culture. The Salt Lick is a BBQ joint about 20 minutes south of town and is a must-visit if you are in Austin. Or just go to a football game.

The University of Texas is the latest team to introduce more fan-friendly concession prices.

It's almost game time.

There was a time when TV broadcasts did a better job of showing the school bands. it is easy to forget how impressive the show can be if you don't go to the games.

The crowd is ready and the fans were electric all night.

So was Matthew McConaughey. Hook Em!

After a slow start, Texas surged back for a big win that might have signaled the start of their return to dominance. The win certainly helped, as most of the fans were in a good mood, but it was clear, there is still nothing like being at a big-time sporting event.

