US Military Academy's football uniform for the Army-Navy game is a badass tribute to a famed Army division from World War I

"Big Red One" is the nickname for the Army's First Division, which was created after President Woodrow Wilson promised to send a division to France.
Army West Point Athletics has unveiled the uniforms for this year's Army-Navy football game. The team has collaborated with the academy's history department in recent years to create uniforms that honor individual units and their historic accomplishments.
This year's uniform is a tribute to the Army's First Division, known as the "Big Red One," which was formed and sent to the western front during World War I. Its units fought in many decisive American victories, including the Battle of Cantigny and the Meuse-Argonne offensive, that ensured an Allied victory.
Read more: The Naval Academy's Army-Navy game uniform is a tribute to a beloved four-legged mascot named Bill
Army West Point Athletics' web page for the uniforms describes the storied history of the "Big Red One" patch worn by members of the division.
The back of the helmets feature a World War I era-appropriate American flag.
In the first decisive US-led victory of World War I, the Army's 28th infantry regiment took the French village of Cantigny from the Germans in a mere 45 minutes.
The unit defended against numerous counter-attacks over the course of two days, but held fast to their victory.
Read more: Armistice ended 100 years ago — these photos show how US troops helped turn the tide of the Great War
The 28th Infantry Regiment gained fame for the victory at Cantigny, but members of the unit were not alone. The regiment was reinforced by three other infantry regiments as well as the 7th Field Artillery Regiment.
The 18th Infantry Regiment, for example, served in Cantigny alongside the 28th, and later in two decisive American victories at St. Mihiel and the Meuse-Argonne offensives. The unit also stormed Omaha Beach in Normandy during World War II.
Saturday marks the 119th Army-Navy game.
Overall, Navy has claimed victory in 60 of 118 games. Army holds the current streak, having bounced back in 2016 to win after a 14-year losing streak.