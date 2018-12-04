Urban Meyer is retiring as coach at Ohio State

news

Urban Meyer is retiring as head coach at Ohio State University, according to multiple reports.

Meyer will coach the Buckeyes in the upcoming Rose Bowl.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Day will replace Meyer as coach.

Urban Meyer will retire as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes following the Rose Bowl, according to multiple reports, including Pete Thamel of CBS Sports.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Day, who served as the Buckeyes' interim head coach during Meyer's 3-game suspension this season, will become the new head coach.

A press conference is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon to announce the retirement.

Meyer won three national titles, including two at the University of Florida in 2006 and 2008 and one at Ohio State in 2014.

This is a developing story.