Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Urban Meyer is retiring as coach at Ohio State

Sports Urban Meyer is retiring as coach at Ohio State

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Urban Meyer play

Urban Meyer

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

  • Urban Meyer is retiring as head coach at Ohio State University, according to multiple reports.
  • Meyer will coach the Buckeyes in the upcoming Rose Bowl.
  • Offensive coordinator Ryan Day will replace Meyer as coach.

Urban Meyer will retire as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes following the Rose Bowl, according to multiple reports, including Pete Thamel of CBS Sports.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Day, who served as the Buckeyes' interim head coach during Meyer's 3-game suspension this season, will become the new head coach.

A press conference is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon to announce the retirement.

Meyer won three national titles, including two at the University of Florida in 2006 and 2008 and one at Ohio State in 2014.

This is a developing story.

Top 3

1 Sports Presenter asked first female Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg to...bullet
2 Sports Odell Beckham Jr. threw his second touchdown pass of the season...bullet
3 Sports Rams punter stares down the camera and pulls off a no-look...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

warriors
Sports The Warriors had a scary team-wide meningitis scare during their championship run and nobody outside noticed
River Plate will leave for Madrid on Wednesday for the Libertadores Cup final
Football River Plate confirm flight to Madrid for Libertadores final
Ada Hegerberg reacts to getting asked to twerk at the Ballon d'Or.JPG
Sports Ada Hegerberg says the Ballon d'Or twerk controversy was not 'sexual harassment,' and she was just happy to win
Paris Saint-Germain's game against Montpellier this weekend has been called off after a request from police
Football Paris police force postponement of PSG game
X
Advertisement