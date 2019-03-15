The competition which is riffed with shocks so far, saw 79 teams playing from the beginning, however, it has been whittled down to eight and, for the first time since 2013, the reigning champions are not among them.

Real Madrid was stunned by a sumptuous Ajax fightback, kicking off a string of upsets which also saw Manchester United eliminating Paris Saint-Germain, Porto knocking out Roma and Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo wiping out Atletico Madrid.

Tottenham held off Borussia Dortmund to reach the last eight for the first time in eight years, Liverpool brushed aside Bayern in Munich, Barcelona made quick work of Lyon and Manchester City put 10 past Schalke over two legs.

These eight winning teams have hence been drawn with the teams it has to play in the next round of the competition.

Four of eight teams are English, the first time a league have achieved such a feat in 10 years.

With the draw, Manchester United take on Barcelona while there is an English showdown with Tottenham taking on Manchester City.

Ajax Football Club will meet Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus while Liverpool will take on FC Porto.

However, the winner of Liverpool versus FC Porto will take on the winner of Man United versus Barcelona in the semifinals while the other one will see Ajax or Juventus play Tottenham or Man City.

The quarter-final first legs will take place on April 9 and April 10 this year. The semi-finals start on 30 April and 1 May.