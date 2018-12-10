Pulse.ng logo
Top 14 waiver-wire pickups for Week 15 of fantasy football

Elijah McGuire, Dede Westbrook, and Derrick Henry highlight some of our favorite waiver wire additions heading into Week 15.

(Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

  • For fantasy players, the postseason is officially in full swing.
  • There are still options for fantasy players looking to add some depth to their playoff lineup.
  • Below are 14 potential waiver-wire targets for fantasy players in need of a final push.
We've reached the win-or-go-home moment of the fantasy season.

Whether you're beginning your fantasy playoffs this week, already have one postseason win in the bag, or attempting to escape the cellar of your league to avoid the embarrassment of coming in last, there is still time to improve your team ahead of this Sunday's matchups.

Below, we've collected 14 potential waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to improve their rosters for the final stretch of the season.

All ownership percentages come from ESPN, and scoring is based on a standard ESPN points-per-reception format.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

(Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

ESPN fantasy ownership: 49.6%

Week 14 stats: 147 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, 71 rushing yards — 19 fantasy points

One thing to know: Lamar Jackson has now rushed for at least 70 yards in four straight starts, and next week faces the somewhat questionable defense of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If you need a late addition at quarterback, Jackson could come through for you.



Josh Johnson, QB, Washington Redskins

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ESPN fantasy ownership: 0.0%

Week 14 stats: 195 passing yards, one passing touchdown, 45 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown — 24.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: If you're still alive in fantasy, chances are you have a better option at quarterback. But just in case you're in a two-quarterback league, or an untimely injury happens between now and Sunday, Josh Johnson was the third-highest scoring quarterback in fantasy this week and did so despite not taking the field until late in the third quarter.



Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

ESPN fantasy ownership: 56.2%

Week 14 stats: 238 rushing yards, four touchdowns — 47.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: The top add this week, Derrick Henry ruined plenty of fantasy players days last week, though most owners left him benched. While there is no chance he'll have another day as big as his four-touchdown explosion on Thursday, it is clear that Henry has something to offer for those still alive in their leagues.



Damien Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

(Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

ESPN fantasy ownership: 14%

Week 14 stats: 14 rushing yards, four receptions, 16 receiving yards, two touchdowns — 19 fantasy points

One thing to know: After Spencer Ware briefly left Sunday's game, the Chiefs turned to Damien Williams at running back, and he answered the call with confidence. Ware is likely still the top guy, but with Kansas City still adjusting since the departure of Kareem Hunt, it's possible that Williams gets more looks moving forward.



Elijah McGuire, RB, New York Jets

(Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

ESPN fantasy ownership: 11.3%

Week 14 stats: 60 rushing yards, three receptions, 23 receiving yards, one touchdown — 17.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: Jets running back Isaiah Crowell exited the game with an injury Sunday, leaving Elijah McGuire to pick up the slack. Should Crowell's injury keep him out next week, McGuire will have plenty of value as the Jets top back against the Texans.



Darren Sproles, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ESPN fantasy ownership: 4.8%

Week 14 stats: Three receptions, 34 receiving yards, one touchdown — 12.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: Darren Sproles didn't see a ton of action on Sunday, but with Corey Clement adding himself to the long list of Eagles running back injuries, his workload is likely to increase next week.



Kenny Stills, WR, Miami Dolphins

(Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

ESPN fantasy ownership: 25.7%

Week 14 stats: Eight receptions, 135 receiving yards, one touchdown — 27.5 fantasy points

One thing to know: Kenny Stills has been relatively quiet this season, but showed he still has the potential for a game-changing fantasy day with his huge performance against the Patriots on Sunday. He's available in a ton of leagues but does have some tough matchups coming up, with the Vikings and Jaguars next on his schedule.



Dede Westbrook, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

(Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

ESPN fantasy ownership: 27.9%

Week 14 stats: Seven receptions, 88 receiving yards, one touchdown — 21.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: Dede Westbrook appears to have found a rhythm with Cody Kessler after a few games together, and should have a good chance at another big day next week with Washington playing the Jaguars in Jacksonville.



DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Denver Broncos

(Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

ESPN fantasy ownership: 5.5%

Week 14 stats: Seven receptions, 47 receiving yards, one touchdown — 17.7 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Denver Broncos lost Emmanuel Sanders for the rest of the season to an Achilles injury, giving DaeSean Hamilton the chance to step into the role of top receiver. He has seven catches on nine targets on Sunday and has remaining games against the Browns and Raiders.



Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets

(Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

ESPN fantasy ownership: 14.7%

Week 14 stats: Four receptions, 76 receiving yards, one touchdown — 17.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: Robby Anderson has largely been a disappointment this season, but had one of his best games of the year against the Bills on Sunday. With seven targets, he is a part of the Jets' game plan but is likely a desperation move for your fantasy team.



Ian Thomas, TE, Carolina Panthers

(Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ESPN fantasy ownership: 25.5%

Week 14 stats: Nine receptions, 77 receiving yards — 16.7 fantasy points

One thing to know: Greg Olsen may be gone, but the Panthers offense is still working to get the ball to their tight end. With nine receptions on Sunday, Ian Thomas is a great addition for PPR players.



Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ESPN fantasy ownership: 2.2%

Week 14 stats: Four receptions, 44 receiving yards, one touchdown — 14.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: While Zach Ertz is the top guy in the Eagles' pass game, Goedert has consistently gotten red zone looks for Philadelphia and would have scored twice on Sunday if not for a questionable penalty bringing his 75-yard touchdown back late in the fourth quarter.



New York Giants Defense

(Rob Carr/Getty Images)

ESPN fantasy ownership: 16%

Week 14 stats: 16 points against, three interceptions, five sacks, one touchdown — 20 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Giants have been one of the top two defenses in fantasy for two straight weeks now, and next week they face the Titans, who have been far from consistent when it comes to scoring.



Detroit Lions Defense

(Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

ESPN fantasy ownership: 24.4%

Week 14 stats: Three points against, one interception, three sacks, one touchdown — 17 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Lions defense has been solid for three weeks now, and heads to Buffalo next Sunday. If you're streaming defenses for the postseason, Detroit is worth a look.



