Top 12 waiver-wire pickups for Week 13 of fantasy football

There are only a few weeks left for fantasy players to prepare their rosters for the postseason.

While the biggest steals of the season are already long gone, there are still options at every position for fantasy players looking to add some depth to their lineup ahead of the playoffs.

Below are 12 potential waiver-wire targets for fantasy players in need of a final push.



All ownership percentages come from ESPN, and scoring is based on a standard ESPN points-per-reception format.

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

ESPN fantasy ownership: 1.5%

Week 12 stats: 160 passing yards, one passing touchdown, 99 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown — 26.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: Josh Allen's accuracy remains a big question, but on Sunday he showed that he could be a danger on his feet, putting up 16 fantasy points based on his rushing stats alone, helping him on his way to becoming the third-highest scoring quarterback of the week.

It might not be the best play you have available — Allen completed just eight passes for 160 yards, and almost half of his production came on one long bomb — but his schedule to end the season looks favorable for fantasy owners, with games against the Dolphins, Jets, and Lions remaining.

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

ESPN fantasy ownership: 43.5%

Week 12 stats: 289 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown — 27.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: Dak Prescott was second in fantasy scoring among quarterbacks on Sunday, and could be a potential last-minute starter for any teams desperate to secure a spot in the fantasy playoffs. The Cowboys play the Saints this Thursday in what should be a high-scoring affair.

Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

ESPN fantasy ownership: 54.6%

Week 12 stats: 35 rushing yards, 68 receiving yards, one touchdown — 26.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: Austin Ekeler burst out of the gate to start the season, but his numbers had trailed off over recent weeks, leading to him being dropped in a number of leagues. But after Melvin Gordon went down with an MCL injury, expect the Chargers to lean on Ekeler again to keep the ball moving for the rest of the year, even after Gordon's return.

Josh Adams, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

ESPN fantasy ownership: 66.7%

Week 12 stats: 84 rushing yards, one touchdown — 16.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: After a season's worth of musical chairs at the running back position, Josh Adams has clearly established himself as the top rusher in Philadelphia. Many fantasy owners were able to jump at the opportunity to pick him up earlier, but he's still available in about a third of ESPN leagues.

Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens

ESPN fantasy ownership: 53.7%

Week 12 stats: 118 rushing yards — 11.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: Gus Edwards was the most-added player in fantasy last weekend and rightfully so — Edwards now has two consecutive 100-yard rushing games under his belt since becoming the Ravens' primary ball-carrier. If you can still pick him up, he's worth a roster spot.

DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

ESPN fantasy ownership: 59%

Week 12 stats: Eight receptions, 91 receiving yards — 17.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: Over the past two weeks, DJ Moore has 15 receptions for a whopping 248 receiving yards and a score. It's not a streak that can last forever, but you might as well ride it while you can.

David Moore, WR, Seattle Seahawks

ESPN fantasy ownership: 6.8%

Week 12 stats: Four receptions, 103 receiving yards, one touchdown — 20.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: David Moore is another boom-or-bust potential receiver to add to your lineup if you need roster depth heading into the homestretch of the season. Two of the Seahawks' next three games come against the San Francisco 49ers, which should be good spots for Moore to put up solid numbers.

Robert Foster, WR, Buffalo Bills

ESPN fantasy ownership: 0.1%

Week 12 stats: Two receptions, 94 receiving yards, one touchdown — 17.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: Robert Foster was the recipient of Josh Allen's 75-yard bomb, and put up solid numbers on the strength of that catch alone. While going deep is rarely a recipe for reliable fantasy scoring, Allen and the Bills have made it clear that they won't be afraid to put the ball up when necessary.

Antonio Callaway, WR, Cleveland Browns

ESPN fantasy ownership: 7.3%

Week 12 stats: Four receptions, 62 receiving yards, one touchdown — 16.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: With the Browns offense now apparently humming after the departure of head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley, Antonio Callaway has become a startable option at receiver for PPR leagues.

Taylor Gabriel, WR, Chicago Bears

ESPN fantasy ownership: 44.3%

Week 12 stats: Seven receptions, 49 receiving yards — 11.9 fantasy points

One thing to know: There are plenty of solid options in the Bears attack, but Taylor Gabriel stands alone at the top, with 17 targets and 14 receptions over the past two games. If you can pick Gabriel up in your league, he's a must-start player in PPR formats given his usage.

C.J. Uzomah, TE, Cincinnati Bengals

ESPN fantasy ownership: 30.1%

Week 12 stats: Six receptions, 39 receiving yards — 9.9 fantasy points

One thing to know: C.J. Uzomah hasn't put up huge numbers this year, but on Sunday he was targeted an impressive 13 times, thanks in part to starting quarterback Andy Dalton's early departure from the game. If Dalton is out again this week, Uzomah could be set for a big day, with backup quarterback Jeff Driskel looking to his tight end for quick, confidence-building receptions.

Denver Broncos Defense

ESPN fantasy ownership: 39.7%

Week 12 stats: 17 points against, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, two sacks — 5 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Broncos' next four games go as follows: at Cincinnati, at San Francisco, vs. Cleveland Browns, at Oakland Raiders. If you're looking for a defense that can carry you through the playoffs, see if the Broncos are available in your league.

