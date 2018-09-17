Top 11 waiver-wire pickups for Week 3 in your fantasy football league

news

Two weeks of football are now in the books, and for fantasy football players, that means the season is starting to take shape.

You begin to get a sense of where your team might need to improve, which of your sleepers might not pan out, and what your weak spots will be once bye weeks begin.

Thankfully, there's still plenty of talent to be found on the waiver wire in Week 2 — it's early enough in the season that jobs and depth charts are still changing, meaning there's still plenty of plays to be made, even if your team is off to a rough start.

Below we've collected 11 potential waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to bolster their rosters. Whether your team is in need of a backup quarterback, a bye-week fill in for later in the year, or a potential breakout player after a less than stellar draft, there are options at every position to help you put yourself in position to win your league.

All ownership percentages come from ESPN, and scoring is based on a standard ESPN points per reception format.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ESPN fantasy ownership: 30.9%

Week 2 stats: 402 passing yards, four touchdowns, one interception — 30 fantasy points

One thing to know: Ryan Fitzpatrick was the first player mentioned in our Week 1 waiver wire pickups, but after another impressive performance against an Eagles defense expected to be one of the best in the league, he's worth another mention as he's owned in just 30.9% of leagues. He'll at least be starting for the Buccaneers through Week 4, and if he keeps playing at anything similar to this pace, he might hold on to the job even after Jameis Winston is ready to rejoin the team.

Matt Breida, RB, San Francisco 49ers

ESPN fantasy ownership: 61.8%

Week 2 stats: 138 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, three receptions, 21 receiving yards — 24.9 fantasy points

One thing to know: Matt Breida was thrust into the starting job in San Francisco after Jerick McKinnon tore his ACL just days before the start of the season. While his Week 1 performance was underwhelming, he broke out in Week 2. He's already owned in a majority of leagues, but it's worth checking to see if he's available when putting together your waiver claims.

Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

ESPN fantasy ownership: 42.5%

Week 2 stats: 77 rushing yards, three receptions, 21 receiving yards — 12.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: Austin Ekeler was also one of our Week 1 pickups, and after another double-digit fantasy performance, it's a bit easier to believe he'll continue to have value in the No. 2 role behind Melvin Gordon.

Giovani Bernard, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

ESPN fantasy ownership: 39.4%

Week 2 stats: 27 rushing yards, four receptions, 15 receiving yards — 8.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: Giovani Bernard didn't have a huge day on Sunday, but after Joe Mixon went down with an injury, Bernard might be the most valuable pickup available this week.

Jordan Wilkins, RB, Indianapolis Colts

ESPN fantasy ownership: 30.5%

Week 2 stats: 61 rushing yards, two receptions, three receiving yards — 8.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: While the Colts are still using multiple running backs, Wilkins emerged as the top rusher for the team in Week 2, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. He might not make an immediate impact on your fantasy team, but he's a good guy to stash on your roster for when the bye weeks begin.

Keelan Cole, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

ESPN fantasy ownership: 48.8%

Week 2 stats: Seven receptions, 116 receiving yards, one touchdown — 24.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: Keelan Cole looked unstoppable on Sunday against the Patriots, making the best catch of the weekend on his way to 116 receiving yards. If Blake Bortles can keep his hot streak going, Cole could be set for a big year.

Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

ESPN fantasy ownership: 37.2%

Week 2 stats: Four receptions, 64 receiving yards, one touchdown — 16.7 fantasy points

One thing to know: Julio Jones will always be Matt Ryan's first look in Atlanta, but rookie Calvin Ridley had himself quite a day on Sunday, and with the Falcons offense capable of putting up big numbers, there's value up and down the depth chart. Catching four out of his five targets, Ryan's trust in Ridley will continue to grow throughout the year.

Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

ESPN fantasy ownership: 1.1%

Week 2 stats: Six receptions, 91 receiving yards, one touchdown — 21.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: Tyler Boyd might be a boom or bust player, but as the Bengals second receiver, he'll have value when the matchups are good, or if any teams over-commit to covering A.J. Green. He's a good guy to snag now if you'll need bye week fill-ins later in the season.

Jesse James, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

ESPN fantasy ownership: 3.2%

Week 2 stats: Five receptions, 138 receiving yards, one touchdown — 24.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: For any fantasy player that waited to draft a tight end this year and missed out on Will Dissly or George Kittle last week, Jesse James is your guy. It's clear he's a vital part of the offense with Le'Veon Bell still holding out.

New York Jets Defense

ESPN fantasy ownership: 24.7%

Week 2 stats: Two fumble recoveries, four sacks, 20 points allowed — 10 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Jets were the No. 1 fantasy defense after Week 1, and finished in the top five in Week 2. This week they take on the Browns — an easy play for any teams streaming defenses.

Chicago Bears Defense

ESPN fantasy ownership: 58.6%

Week 1 stats: One interception, one fumble recovery, one touchdown, 24 points against — 15 fantasy points

One thing to know: Regardless of how they play on Monday night, you'll want to add the Bears defense to your lineup if they're available in your league — they've got a trip to Arizona to play the Cardinals in Week 3 that should offer plenty of opportunities.

Now check out which players are making the most money in 2018