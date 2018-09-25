Tiger Woods lists his all-time Mount Rushmore of golf and it includes Tiger Woods

news

After showing glimmers of his former self all season, Tiger Woods capped an epic comeback to win his first PGA Tour event since 2013 Sunday afternoon.

Woods seems to have reclaimed his swagger and all of the confidence that comes with it.

When asked about his ultimate Mount Rushmore of golf, the 14-time major champion had no trouble placing himself among the greats:

"[Sam] Snead, [Bobby] Jones, [Jack] Nicklaus, me," Woods said.

He didn't even crack a smile.

Woods will look to carry this confidence into this weekend's Ryder Cup in Paris at Le Golf National, where he will make his eighth appearance as a player and his first at the tournament since 2012. The 42-year-old has a 13-17-3 record in the Ryder Cup, a statistic he is eager to improve upon this weekend:

“My overall Ryder Cup record, not having won as a player since 1999, is something hopefully we can change,” he told Matt Hardisty. “It certainly is something that - looking back on my entire Ryder Cup career - that’s not something I enjoy or like seeing."

With a stacked roster featuring Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, and a rejuvenated Woods, Team USA is the heavy favorite to retain the title at 20-27 Ryder Cup odds. Although Woods is not the favorite to earn the most points for the United States, SportsLine's prediction model—which accurately predicted the legendary golfer's performance last weekend—tabbed Woods as Team USA's top points earner. Woods admitted that, despite his newfound confidence, he still has some jitters heading into the competition.

"There's a lot of nerves," Woods said. "It's excitement. I mean, it really is. It's something we don't get to experience in that regard because basically, it's the final round of a tournament on the very first hole and every match you tee it up. It's a different atmosphere and one that we absolutely love."

Regardless of what happens this weekend. Woods will surely look to carry the momentum from his PGA Tour Championship performance into the 2018-19 PGA Tour. With Sunday's win, Woods is just three PGA Tour victories shy of breaking Snead's record for most PGA Tour wins in history. He will have his first chance to close the gap a bit further at the Safeway Open in Napa, California, starting Oct. 5.