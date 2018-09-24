Pulse.ng logo
Go
Tiger Woods' first win in 5 years brings him one step closer to one of the PGA Tour's most hallowed records

With his first PGA Tour victory in 1,876 days under his belt, Tiger Woods will shift his focus to breaking one of the most esteemed records in professional golf.

With his first PGA Tour victory in 1,876 days under his belt, Tiger Woods will shift his focus to breaking one of the most esteemed records in professional golf.

(Sam Greenwood/Getty)

  • On Sunday afternoon, Tiger Woods won the PGA Tour Championship with an 11-under-par performance.
  • The victory marks his first in a PGA Tour event since Aug. 4, 2013.
  • Woods is now just two wins shy of Sam Snead's record for the most PGA Tour wins in history.


After 1,876 days, golf's brightest star has finally returned to his winning ways.

After posting an 11-under-par performance, Tiger Woods won the PGA Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club for his first PGA Tour victory in five years.

The win marks Woods's 80th on the PGA Tour, putting him just two wins away from the record for most PGA Tour wins all-time. Golf great Sam Snead currently holds the record with 82 PGA Tour victories. For context, The Golden Bear had 73 PGA Tour victories in his career, while Phil Mickelson has earned 43.

(Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

"I didn’t know I was going to do this again," Woods told USA TODAY. "Just to be able to compete and play again this year, that’s a hell of a comeback... Maybe I’ll keep chipping away at that number (82) and maybe surpass it."

Woods' comeback has reawakened fans' hopes that he could break more than just Snead's record. Woods is four majors wins away from tying Jack Nicklaus' record for most major wins all-time, a feat Nicklaus himself called "realistic." After Sunday's performance, Vegas has Woods as the favorite to win the Masters, the next major tournament on the 2018-19 PGA Tour.

