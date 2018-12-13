Thomas Muller was given a red card for a flying kick so wild it left his opponent needing medical treatment

news

Thomas Muller got sent off during Bayern Munich's match at Ajax, after seemingly taekwondo-kicking Nicolas Tagliafico.

The Ajax full back required medical treatment on the soccer pitch, but was eventually deemed fit enough to return to the game.

The game finished 3-3 but you can watch the reckless foul below.

Thomas Muller was given a red card for a flying kick that was so wild it left Ajax full back Nicolas Tagliafico in need of medical treatment.

The incident occured in the 75th minute when Bayern Munich's Champions League group stage match at Ajax was tied 1-1.

Muller, with his eyes on the ball, had his right foot head-high as he looked to control the ball on his boot before bringing the ball down to the floor.

However, he never looked where his foot was going and his studs soon scraped Tagliafico's head in a move more commonly seen in a mixed martial arts cage than on a European soccer pitch.

Muller was given a straight red card for the offence while Tagliafico lay on the ground, clutching his wounded face. After medical treatment, though, he was deemed fit to finish the match.

Watch the reckless challenge right here:

Or here if you are in a different region:

Before the dismissal, Robert Lewandowski had given Bayern a 13th minute lead but Dusan Tadic equalized in the 61st minute.

After Muller was given his marching orders, Tadic then gave Ajax a 2-1 lead in the 82nd minute, but Lewandowski equalised five minutes later.

Finally, in the 90th minute, Kingsley Coman grabbed what looked like a 3-2 winner for Bayern but, not to be outdone, Ajax equalized at the very end of the game by virtue of an own goal.

In the end, the 3-3 result mattered little as Bayern remained top of Group E, with Ajax in second place — both teams had done enough to book their places in the first Champions League knockout round, to be contested over two legs February and March, 2019.