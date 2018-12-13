Pulse.ng logo
Thomas Muller was given a red card for a flying kick so wild it left his opponent needing medical treatment

Bayern Munich drew 3-3 at Ajax but Thomas Muller attracted the headlines for his wild lunge on Ajax full back Nicolas Tagliafico.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Thomas Muller sent off play

Thomas Muller sent off

(AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Thomas Muller was given a red card for a flying kick that was so wild it left Ajax full back Nicolas Tagliafico in need of medical treatment.

The incident occured in the 75th minute when Bayern Munich's Champions League group stage match at Ajax was tied 1-1.

Muller, with his eyes on the ball, had his right foot head-high as he looked to control the ball on his boot before bringing the ball down to the floor.

However, he never looked where his foot was going and his studs soon scraped Tagliafico's head in a move more commonly seen in a mixed martial arts cage than on a European soccer pitch.

Muller was given a straight red card for the offence while Tagliafico lay on the ground, clutching his wounded face. After medical treatment, though, he was deemed fit to finish the match.

Watch the reckless challenge right here:

Or here if you are in a different region:

Before the dismissal, Robert Lewandowski had given Bayern a 13th minute lead but Dusan Tadic equalized in the 61st minute.

Read more: This is what a $10 million save looks like

After Muller was given his marching orders, Tadic then gave Ajax a 2-1 lead in the 82nd minute, but Lewandowski equalised five minutes later.

Finally, in the 90th minute, Kingsley Coman grabbed what looked like a 3-2 winner for Bayern but, not to be outdone, Ajax equalized at the very end of the game by virtue of an own goal.

In the end, the 3-3 result mattered little as Bayern remained top of Group E, with Ajax in second place — both teams had done enough to book their places in the first Champions League knockout round, to be contested over two legs February and March, 2019.

