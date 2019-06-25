A SurveyGeoPoll has revealed the three teams that are most likely to win the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Asked to chose this year's winner, 25 per cent of respondents tilted towards Egypt.

Nigeria got the second largest shares of responses (15 per cent) while Ivory Coast tied with "Don't Know". These two responses got 8 per cent each .

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) got the least amount of response, 7 per cent.

Overall, the respondents chose Egypt, Nigeria, and Ivory Coast as the most likely winners of the AFCON tournament.

These answers were chosen by over 2000 football fans from Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, Egypt, Ivory Coast, and DR Congo.

The survey was conducted in June 2019 via SMS, mobile web, and mobile application survey modes.

What teams are people rooting for?

Apart from the likely winners, respondents were also asked to chose the teams they are rooting for.

Once again, Egypt emerged as the team with the largest share of responses, 21 per cent. Nigeria followed with 16 per cent and Ivory Coast with 12 per cent.

These answers are not surprising considering the fact that Egypt has seven wins under their belt, which means it has won the most tournaments since AFCON was established in 1937.

Egypt also enjoys a home advantage as the hosts of this year's tournament. This will be the fifth AFCON to take place in this country.

The survey shows that AFCON is the second most followed football tournament in the continent (38 per cent) while the World Cup is number one with 43 per cent.

The Group Stage of the tournament started on Friday, June 21st, with a match between Egypt and Zimbabwe.

So far, there have three games every day since then with the Super Eagles winning their opening AFCON match for the first time since a 1–0 win over Ghana in 2006.

The Final game will be played on July 19, 2019.