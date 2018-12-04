There is reportedly no evidence the NFL or the Kansas City Chiefs asked for Kareem Hunt's public records until after disturbing video was leaked

news

Neither the NFL nor Kansas City Chiefs appeared to have asked the city of Cleveland for records related to Kareem Hunt until late November, according to a report.

According to the report, nobody identified as an NFL representative made a public records request until after TMZ released a disturbing video showing an altercation between Hunt and a woman.

The NFL said it had been investigating Hunt's altercation with the woman since February.

The Kansas City Chiefs released Hunt on November 30, after the video of the incident surfaced.

There have been two additional reports of altercations involving Hunt.

The National Football League and Kansas City Chiefs do not appear to have asked the city of Cleveland for documents or material related to Kareem Hunt until earlier this month, according to records reviewed by a Kansas City-based ABC affiliate.

The NFL has said it was investigating the running back's altercation with a woman since February.

In February, a woman alleged that Hunt assaulted her at a Cleveland hotel. A video of the event was made public in November. And this month, Hunt was accused of violence on two additional occasions, with a video of one of them made public.

Although the Chiefs suspended Hunt in February and the NFL said it was investigating the incident, neither group seemed to ask Cleveland police about it. KMBC, the local ABC affiliate, obtained a record of all organizations who asked the city of Cleveland for documents related to Hunt. Neither the NFL nor Kansas City Chiefs appear on the list until after TMZ made the video public.

Read more: NFL owners are 'irate' that the league never spoke to Kareem Hunt while investigating a physical altercation he had with a woman.

A Cleveland law enforcement official told KMBC that Ohio law allows some record requests to be anonymous. But the NFL didn't choose anonymity in its November 30 request.

The Chiefs released Hunt after the TMZ video was published, saying he lied to the organization about the incident.

On Sunday, Hunt told ESPN the NFL never asked him about the incident.

"I don't blame them for anything," he told ESPN. "My actions caused this, and I really wish I could, you know, just apologize to them and let them know there's no hard feelings between me and the Chiefs."

Cleveland law enforcement officials told Cleveland.com it wouldn't press charges against Hunt without the cooperation of the woman.