The Warriors dealt with a team-wide meningitis scare that came during the rockiest period of last season's title run

The Warriors reportedly had to shut down their dining facility, sanitize their practice facility, and get vaccines after an outside vendor that handles their food contracted meningitis.

  • The Golden State Warriors dealt with a team-wide scare after an employee for an outside vendor that handles food contracted meningitis, according to a new report.
  • The incident was serious enough that members of the team got vaccines, practices were moved while their facility was sanitized, and their dining room was temporarily shut down.
  • The incident was apparently what prompted former reserve forward David West's cryptic comments after last year's Finals about outsiders not knowing what the team had been through.

The Golden State Warriors dealt with a team-wide meningitis scare in March last season that forced the team to take quick action, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick.

According to Amick, an outside vendor who handled the team's food contracted the disease and survived a life-threatening scare, eventually returning to work.

However, when the Warriors learned of the incident, members of the organization got vaccines, they moved a practice from their practice facility to Oracle Arena while the facility was sanitized, and the team dining room was temporarily shut down. According to Amick, a doctor also came in and spoke to the team about taking precautions.

The Warriors' G League team, the Santa Cruz Warriors, were even made aware of the situation, which Amick reports hit its peak over a three-day period from March 11-14 and included two games.

The Warriors didn't comment on Amick's story.

According to Amick, the incident was what prompted now-retired reserve forward David West's cryptic comments after the Warriors won the Finals.

"People don't even know what we went through," West said in June. "They trying to find out … Y'all got no clue. No clue. That tells you about this team that nothing came out."

At the time, the comments were interpreted as a hint at inner-turmoil, perhaps infighting, as the team experienced this year with Draymond Green and Kevin Durant.

There was reportedly a normal amount of that, but West's comments were more directed toward the meningitis scare. The incident only added to a stretch where the Warriors lost 10 of their final 17 games, sometimes getting blown out, while Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson suffered through injuries.

Luckily, nobody else contracted the disease, and the Warriors acted quickly to keep it under control.

