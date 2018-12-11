The season is already over for 14 NFL teams and 5 are in a race for the top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft

news

There are three weeks remaining in the NFL season, but for some teams, it is already over, and it is time to start looking towards the 2019 NFL Draft.

Whether it is a lack of talent, some key injuries, or just plain ol' bad luck, there are already 14 teams that have been effectively eliminated from playoff contention. Of those, five are in a race for the top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft with the San Francisco 49ers in the lead.

Here are the 14 teams that won't make the playoffs, ranked by the chances to receive the first pick in the 2019 draft.

1. San Francisco 49ers

Record: 3-10

538's chance to make the playoffs: 0% (officially eliminated)

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 34.2%

One thing to know: Three teams are tied with the worst record at 3-10. If all three lose their remaining games, the 49ers would almost certainly win the tie-breaker based on their strength of schedule.

2. Arizona Cardinals

Record: 3-10

538's chance to make the playoffs: 0% (officially eliminated)

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 46.6%

One thing to know: The Cardinals were the big winners with three of the other top-pick contenders winning on Sunday. Their chances to land the top pick jumped from 6.9% to 46.6%.

3. Oakland Raiders

Record: 3-10

538's chance to make the playoffs: 0% (officially eliminated)

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 10.6%

One thing to know: The Raiders have three picks in the first round of the 2019 Draft. Their own will almost certainly be in the top five. In addition, they have first-rounders from the Bears and the Cowboys. They will also have a new GM as they fired Reggie McKenzie this week.

4. New York Jets

Record: 4-9

538's chance to make the playoffs: 0% (officially eliminated)

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 4.6%

One thing to know: The Jets' win over the Bills on Sunday was costly. If the Jets had lost, they would be tied for the top pick in the draft and they would have the tiebreaker over the other three.

5. Atlanta Falcons

Record: 4-9

538's chance to make the playoffs: <1%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 3.4%

One thing to know: The Falcons have lost five in a row and have scored an average of 17.6 points per game during that stretch.

6. Buffalo Bills

Record: 4-9

538's chance to make the playoffs: 0% (officially eliminated)

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0.5%

One thing to know: Josh Allen is averaging 199 yards passing and 112 yards rushing over the last three games.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 4-9

538's chance to make the playoffs: 0% (officially eliminated)

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0.1%

One thing to know: Before the season, the Jags had the 8th best odds to win the Super Bowl. Now Blake Bortles has been benched.

8. Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 5-8

538's chance to make the playoffs: <1%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0%

One thing to know: The Bengals were 5-4 when they hired Hue Jackson as a special assistant. They are 0-4 since, including a loss to his former Browns team.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 5-8

538's chance to make the playoffs: <1%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0%

One thing to know: The latest version of Jameis Winston appears to have matured and mellowed as he is doing less rah-rahing and more leading by example. The defense has also improved greatly in recent weeks.

10. Cleveland Browns

Record: 5-7-1

538's chance to make the playoffs: <1%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0%

One thing to know: The Browns have as many wins in their last five games (3) as they had in 40 games under Hugh Jackson (3-36-1).

11. New York Giants

Record: 5-8

538's chance to make the playoffs: <1%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0%

One thing to know: The Giants have suddenly won four of their last five. But the one loss came when they blew a 19-3 lead to the Eagles. If they had won that game, they would be a contender for a playoff spot in the NFC.

12. Detroit Lions

Record: 5-8

538's chance to make the playoffs: 3%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0%

One thing to know: By the end of this season, the Lions will have paid Matthew Stafford $178.3 million, making him one of the ten highest-paid players in NFL history. He has never won a playoff game.

13. Green Bay Packers

Record: 5-7-1

538's chance to make the playoffs: 3%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0%

One thing to know: Thanks to a loss to the Cardinals and a tie with the Vikings, the Packers are probably going to fall one win short of making the playoffs.

14. Washington Redskins

Record: 6-7

538's chance to make the playoffs: 10%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0%

One thing to know: Mathematically, the Redskins are still in a good spot. But let's face it, they are now on their fourth starting quarterback and he had to play Madden two weeks ago just to learn the names of his new teammates.

