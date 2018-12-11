Pulse.ng logo
The season is already over for 14 NFL teams and 5 are in a race for the top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft

The race is on for the top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and the Arizona Cardinals are in the lead.

Derek Carr and Jon Gruden will not be in the playoffs this season. play

(Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

  • There are three weeks remaining in the NFL season, but 14 teams, there is no realistic shot at the playoffs.
  • Several contenders for the top pick in the NFL Draft won on Sunday.
  • If the season ended today, the San Francisco 49ers would have the top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but four other teams are still in the hunt.


There are three weeks remaining in the NFL season, but for some teams, it is already over, and it is time to start looking towards the 2019 NFL Draft.

Whether it is a lack of talent, some key injuries, or just plain ol' bad luck, there are already 14 teams that have been effectively eliminated from playoff contention. Of those, five are in a race for the top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft with the San Francisco 49ers in the lead.

Here are the 14 teams that won't make the playoffs, ranked by the chances to receive the first pick in the 2019 draft.

1. San Francisco 49ers

(David Eulitt/Getty)

Record: 3-10

538's chance to make the playoffs: 0% (officially eliminated)

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 34.2%

One thing to know: Three teams are tied with the worst record at 3-10. If all three lose their remaining games, the 49ers would almost certainly win the tie-breaker based on their strength of schedule.



2. Arizona Cardinals

(Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Record: 3-10

538's chance to make the playoffs: 0% (officially eliminated)

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 46.6%

One thing to know: The Cardinals were the big winners with three of the other top-pick contenders winning on Sunday. Their chances to land the top pick jumped from 6.9% to 46.6%.



3. Oakland Raiders

(Marc Serota/Getty Images)

Record: 3-10

538's chance to make the playoffs: 0% (officially eliminated)

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 10.6%

One thing to know: The Raiders have three picks in the first round of the 2019 Draft. Their own will almost certainly be in the top five. In addition, they have first-rounders from the Bears and the Cowboys. They will also have a new GM as they fired Reggie McKenzie this week.



4. New York Jets

(Michael Reaves/Getty)

Record: 4-9

538's chance to make the playoffs: 0% (officially eliminated)

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 4.6%

One thing to know: The Jets' win over the Bills on Sunday was costly. If the Jets had lost, they would be tied for the top pick in the draft and they would have the tiebreaker over the other three.



5. Atlanta Falcons

(Matt Rourke/AP)

Record: 4-9

538's chance to make the playoffs: <1%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 3.4%

One thing to know: The Falcons have lost five in a row and have scored an average of 17.6 points per game during that stretch.



6. Buffalo Bills

(Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Record: 4-9

538's chance to make the playoffs: 0% (officially eliminated)

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0.5%

One thing to know: Josh Allen is averaging 199 yards passing and 112 yards rushing over the last three games.



7. Jacksonville Jaguars

(Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Record: 4-9

538's chance to make the playoffs: 0% (officially eliminated)

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0.1%

One thing to know: Before the season, the Jags had the 8th best odds to win the Super Bowl. Now Blake Bortles has been benched.



8. Cincinnati Bengals

(Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Record: 5-8

538's chance to make the playoffs: <1%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0%

One thing to know: The Bengals were 5-4 when they hired Hue Jackson as a special assistant. They are 0-4 since, including a loss to his former Browns team.



9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Record: 5-8

538's chance to make the playoffs: <1%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0%

One thing to know: The latest version of Jameis Winston appears to have matured and mellowed as he is doing less rah-rahing and more leading by example. The defense has also improved greatly in recent weeks.



10. Cleveland Browns

(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Record: 5-7-1

538's chance to make the playoffs: <1%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0%

One thing to know: The Browns have as many wins in their last five games (3) as they had in 40 games under Hugh Jackson (3-36-1).



11. New York Giants

(Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Record: 5-8

538's chance to make the playoffs: <1%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0%

One thing to know: The Giants have suddenly won four of their last five. But the one loss came when they blew a 19-3 lead to the Eagles. If they had won that game, they would be a contender for a playoff spot in the NFC.



12. Detroit Lions

(R Brent Smith/AP)

Record: 5-8

538's chance to make the playoffs: 3%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0%

One thing to know: By the end of this season, the Lions will have paid Matthew Stafford $178.3 million, making him one of the ten highest-paid players in NFL history. He has never won a playoff game.



13. Green Bay Packers

(Stephen Brashear/AP)

Record: 5-7-1

538's chance to make the playoffs: 3%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0%

One thing to know: Thanks to a loss to the Cardinals and a tie with the Vikings, the Packers are probably going to fall one win short of making the playoffs.



14. Washington Redskins

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Record: 6-7

538's chance to make the playoffs: 10%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0%

One thing to know: Mathematically, the Redskins are still in a good spot. But let's face it, they are now on their fourth starting quarterback and he had to play Madden two weeks ago just to learn the names of his new teammates.



