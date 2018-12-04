The season is already over for 13 NFL teams and 4 of them are in a race for the top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft

news

There are still four weeks remaining in the NFL season, but for some teams, it is already over and it is time to start looking towards the 2019 NFL Draft.

Whether it is a lack of talent, some key injuries, or just plain ol' bad luck, there are already 13 teams that have been effectively eliminated from playoff contention. Of those, four are in a race for the top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft with the San Francisco 49ers in the lead.

Here are the 11 teams that won't make the playoffs, ranked by the chances to receive the first pick in the 2019 draft.

1. San Francisco 49ers

Record: 2-10

538's chance to make the playoffs: 0%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 57.8%

One thing to know: If the season ended today, the 49ers would have the top pick in the draft based on the strength-of-schedule tiebreaker (SOS).

2. Oakland Raiders

Record: 2-10

538's chance to make the playoffs: 0%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 23.4%

One thing to know: The Raiders have three picks in the first round of the 2019 Draft. Their own will almost certainly be in the top five. In addition, they have first-rounders from the Bears and the Cowboys.

3. New York Jets

Record: 3-9

538's chance to make the playoffs: <1%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 11.2%

One thing to know: Not a lot of people are still arguing that the Giants should have drafted Sam Darnold over Saquan Barkley.

4. Arizona Cardinals

Record: 3-9

538's chance to make the playoffs: <1%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 6.9%

One thing to know: The Cardinals are the only other team with more than a 1% chance at landing the top pick in the draft, joining the 49ers, Raiders, and Jets.

5. Detroit Lions

Record: 4-8

538's chance to make the playoffs: <1%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0.3%

One thing to know: By the end of this season, the Lions will have paid Matthew Stafford $178.3 million, making him one of the ten highest-paid players in NFL history. He has never won a playoff game.

6. Atlanta Falcons

Record: 4-8

538's chance to make the playoffs: 1%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0.2%

One thing to know: The Atlanta Falcons have the worst defense in the NFL, according to DVOA.

7. Buffalo Bills

Record: 4-8

538's chance to make the playoffs: <1%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0.1%

One thing to know: The Bills were a better team with Tyrod Taylor, but Josh Allen has shown some electric abilities, including 234 yards rushing the last two weeks.

8. New York Giants

Record: 4-8

538's chance to make the playoffs: <1%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0.1%

One thing to know: The Giants have 10 pass plays this season that have gone for at least 40 yards. Only two of those were touchdowns and both were thrown by Odell Beckham Jr.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 5-7

538's chance to make the playoffs: 2%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0%

One thing to know: The Bucs have two really good backup quarterbacks in Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

10. Cleveland Browns

Record: 4-7-1

538's chance to make the playoffs: <1%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0%

One thing to know: Baker Mayfield had three interceptions and just 46 yards passing in the first half of the Browns' loss to the Texans. He did bounce back to throw for 351 yards in the second half, which shows he is never going to be afraid to sling it.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 4-8

538's chance to make the playoffs: <1%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0%

One thing to know: Before the season, the Jags had the 8th best odds to win the Super Bowl. Now Blake Bortles has been benched.

12. Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 5-7

538's chance to make the playoffs: <1%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0%

One thing to know: The Bengals started the season 4-1. Since then, their only win was by three points at home over the Bucs.

13. Green Bay Packers

Record: 4-7-1

538's chance to make the playoffs: 1%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0%

One thing to know: The Packers fired Mike McCarthy after losing as two-touchdown favorites to the Cardinals.

