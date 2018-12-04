Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Sports >

The season is already over for 13 NFL teams and 4 of them are in a race for the top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft

Sports The season is already over for 13 NFL teams and 4 of them are in a race for the top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft

The season is already over for 13 NFL teams and 4 of them are in a race for the top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Derek Carr and Jon Gruden will not be in the playoffs this season. play

Derek Carr and Jon Gruden will not be in the playoffs this season.

(Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

  • There are still four weeks remaining in the NFL season, but there are already 13 teams with no realistic shot at the playoffs.
  • Several big-name quarterbacks are not going to be in the postseason this year.
  • If the season ended today, the San Francisco 49ers would have the top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but three other teams are still in the hunt.


There are still four weeks remaining in the NFL season, but for some teams, it is already over and it is time to start looking towards the 2019 NFL Draft.

Whether it is a lack of talent, some key injuries, or just plain ol' bad luck, there are already 13 teams that have been effectively eliminated from playoff contention. Of those, four are in a race for the top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft with the San Francisco 49ers in the lead.

Here are the 11 teams that won't make the playoffs, ranked by the chances to receive the first pick in the 2019 draft.

1. San Francisco 49ers

1. San Francisco 49ers play

1. San Francisco 49ers

(David Eulitt/Getty)

Record: 2-10

538's chance to make the playoffs: 0%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 57.8%

One thing to know: If the season ended today, the 49ers would have the top pick in the draft based on the strength-of-schedule tiebreaker (SOS).



2. Oakland Raiders

2. Oakland Raiders play

2. Oakland Raiders

(Marc Serota/Getty Images)

Record: 2-10

538's chance to make the playoffs: 0%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 23.4%

One thing to know: The Raiders have three picks in the first round of the 2019 Draft. Their own will almost certainly be in the top five. In addition, they have first-rounders from the Bears and the Cowboys.



3. New York Jets

3. New York Jets play

3. New York Jets

(Michael Reaves/Getty)

Record: 3-9

538's chance to make the playoffs: <1%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 11.2%

One thing to know: Not a lot of people are still arguing that the Giants should have drafted Sam Darnold over Saquan Barkley.



4. Arizona Cardinals

4. Arizona Cardinals play

4. Arizona Cardinals

(Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Record: 3-9

538's chance to make the playoffs: <1%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 6.9%

One thing to know: The Cardinals are the only other team with more than a 1% chance at landing the top pick in the draft, joining the 49ers, Raiders, and Jets.



5. Detroit Lions

5. Detroit Lions play

5. Detroit Lions

(R Brent Smith/AP)

Record: 4-8

538's chance to make the playoffs: <1%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0.3%

One thing to know: By the end of this season, the Lions will have paid Matthew Stafford $178.3 million, making him one of the ten highest-paid players in NFL history. He has never won a playoff game.



6. Atlanta Falcons

6. Atlanta Falcons play

6. Atlanta Falcons

(Matt Rourke/AP)

Record: 4-8

538's chance to make the playoffs: 1%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0.2%

One thing to know: The Atlanta Falcons have the worst defense in the NFL, according to DVOA.



7. Buffalo Bills

7. Buffalo Bills play

7. Buffalo Bills

(Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Record: 4-8

538's chance to make the playoffs: <1%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0.1%

One thing to know: The Bills were a better team with Tyrod Taylor, but Josh Allen has shown some electric abilities, including 234 yards rushing the last two weeks.



8. New York Giants

8. New York Giants play

8. New York Giants

(Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Record: 4-8

538's chance to make the playoffs: <1%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0.1%

One thing to know: The Giants have 10 pass plays this season that have gone for at least 40 yards. Only two of those were touchdowns and both were thrown by Odell Beckham Jr.



9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers play

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Record: 5-7

538's chance to make the playoffs: 2%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0%

One thing to know: The Bucs have two really good backup quarterbacks in Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick.



10. Cleveland Browns

10. Cleveland Browns play

10. Cleveland Browns

(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Record: 4-7-1

538's chance to make the playoffs: <1%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0%

One thing to know: Baker Mayfield had three interceptions and just 46 yards passing in the first half of the Browns' loss to the Texans. He did bounce back to throw for 351 yards in the second half, which shows he is never going to be afraid to sling it.



6. Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Jacksonville Jaguars play

6. Jacksonville Jaguars

(Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Record: 4-8

538's chance to make the playoffs: <1%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0%

One thing to know: Before the season, the Jags had the 8th best odds to win the Super Bowl. Now Blake Bortles has been benched.



12. Cincinnati Bengals

12. Cincinnati Bengals play

12. Cincinnati Bengals

(Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Record: 5-7

538's chance to make the playoffs: <1%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0%

One thing to know: The Bengals started the season 4-1. Since then, their only win was by three points at home over the Bucs.



13. Green Bay Packers

13. Green Bay Packers play

13. Green Bay Packers

(Stephen Brashear/AP)

Record: 4-7-1

538's chance to make the playoffs: 1%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0%

One thing to know: The Packers fired Mike McCarthy after losing as two-touchdown favorites to the Cardinals.



Now check out some players to pick up in fantasy football.

Now check out some players to pick up in fantasy football. play

Now check out some players to pick up in fantasy football.

(Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Top 12 waiver-wire pickups for Week 14 of fantasy football



Top 3

1 Sports Presenter asked first female Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg to...bullet
2 Sports Odell Beckham Jr. threw his second touchdown pass of the season...bullet
3 Sports Rams punter stares down the camera and pulls off a no-look...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Paris Saint-Germain's game against Montpellier this weekend has been called off after a request from police
Football Paris police force postponement of PSG game
Ada Hegerberg won the first Women's Ballon d'Or on Monday.
Sports Andy Murray went off about Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg being asked to twerk: Why do women 'still have to put up with that s---?'
Alexis Ohanian at IGNITION
Sports Serena Williams' Reddit cofounder husband Alexis Ohanian 'thought tennis was a joke of a sport' before her met her
Ada Hegerberg with the Ballon d'Or trophy at a press conference in Lyon on Tuesday
Football Hegerberg gets Ballon d'Or, but Norway star still set to snub World Cup
X
Advertisement