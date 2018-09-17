Pulse.ng logo
The Patriots are reportedly closing in on Josh Gordon to make a massive upgrade to their offense

With the Browns getting ready to move on from Josh Gordon, the Patriots have reportedly entered trade talks for the talented wide receiver. Gordon would become an instant weapon for Tom Brady.

josh gordon play

josh gordon

(Jason Miller/Getty)

  • The New England Patriots are reportedly close to trading for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon.
  • The Browns announced they'd be cutting the talented, but oft-unavailable Gordon this past weekend.
  • Gordon would be a massive upgrade to the Patriots offense if he's healthy.


The New England Patriots are closing in on trading for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

According to Rapoport, nothing is official yet, but it's heading toward completion.

This past weekend, the Browns announced they would be cutting Gordon, igniting a trade market as other teams made offers to land him before he became a free agent.

Gordon, 27, is an immensely talented receiver who has run into problems off the field. Since racking up 1,600 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns in 2013, Gordon has played just 11 games, mostly because of substance abuse suspensions. He missed the entire 2016 season after violating the league's substance abuse policy.

According to reports, this past weekend, the Browns decided to move on from Gordon after he arrived late to a practice on Saturday and hurt from a photo shoot the previous week.

If Gordon is healthy and on the field, he'd be a huge upgrade to the Patriots offense. With Julian Edelman suspended until Week 5 and players like Danny Amendola and Dion Lewis leaving in free agency, the Patriots have had a difficult time finding receivers who can stay on the field. While Tom Brady has continued chugging right along, the lack of explosion from the offense was notable in Week 2, when the Jacksonville Jaguars suffocated the Patriots offense.

It's unclear what the terms of the deal would be, but if the Patriots can get a healthy Gordon on the field, he'd be a huge weapon to add to the team.

