The highest-paid players on every NBA team, from Zach Randolph to Stephen Curry

For the second-straight season, Stephen Curry is the NBA's highest-paid player.

But not all teams pay their top players the way the Golden State Warriors pay Curry or the way the Los Angeles Lakers pay LeBron James.

In all, 11 players are making at least $30 million this season, and 26 teams have at least one player making at least $20 million. And then there are the Sacramento Kings who have nobody making $12 million.

Below we take a look at this season's highest-paid players on every team and how their contracts break down, with data provided by Spotrac.

30. Zach Randolph, Sacramento Kings — $11.7 million

Position: Power Forward

Contract: 2 years, $24.0 million

One thing to know: By the end of this season, Randolph will have made $197 million in his career. That is one of the 20 highest-paid players of all time.

29. Kent Bazemore, Atlanta Hawks — $18.1 million

Position: Shooting Guard

Contract: 4 years, $70.0 million

One thing to know: Bazemore is expected to pick up his player option for next season at $19.3 million. The rebuilding Hawks would like to move the contract but have been unsuccessful so far. The Rockets, Pelicans, and Bucks showed interest in trading for Bazemore during the offseason.

28. Allen Crabbe, Brooklyn Nets — $18.5 million

Position: Shooting Guard

Contract: 4 years, $74.8 million

One thing to know: Crabbe has a player option for the 2019-20 season he will likely pick up. The Nets probably want to trade Crabbe, but will have a hard time finding somebody to take a player who is now scoring 8.1 points per game and has seen his eFG% drop from 57.2% to 42.4% in two seasons.

27. Enes Kanter, New York Knicks — $18.6 million

Position: Center

Contract: 4 years, $70.1 million

One thing to know: Kanter is a free agent after the season and has, at times, appeared to be unhappy with his role in David Fizdale's system.

26. Jabari Parker, Chicago Bulls — $20.0 million

Position: Power Forward

Contract: 1 year, $20.0 million

One thing to know: Parker has a vintage car collection, but they are not the high-end cars other celebs and athletes are buying. His preference is old Cadillacs.

25. Ryan Anderson, Phoenix Suns — $20.4 million

Position: Power Forward

Contract: 4 years, $80.0 million

One thing to know: Anderson agreed to lower his salary for the 2019-20 season by nearly $6 million to make the trade from the Rockets balance in the books. But if the Suns trade Anderson before his contract expires, they can get credit for the original value, which could come in handy for teams trying to dump contracts.

24. Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers — $21.0 million

Position: Shooting Guard

Contract: 4 years, $85.0 million

One thing to know: After Oladipo was traded from the Thunder, he won the NBA's Most Improved Player Award, was named to his first All-Star game, and was recognized as a member of the All-NBA third team and All-Defensive first team.

22t. Aaron Gordon, Orlando Magic — $21.6 million

Position: Power Forward

Contract: 4 years, $80.0 million

One thing to know: The last time the Magic finished a season with a winning record, Gordon was 16.

22t. Danilo Gallinari, Los Angeles Clippers — $21.6 million

Position: Small Forward

Contract: 3 years, $64.8 million

One thing to know: At 30, Gallinari is having his second-best scoring season and is shooting a career-best from three-point range.

21. Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz — $22.7 million

Position: Center

Contract: 4 years, $102.0 million

One thing to know: Gobert was named the 2017-18 Defensive Player of the Year.

20. Nicolas Batum, Charlotte Hornets — $24.0 million

Position: Shooting Guard

Contract: 5 years, $120.0 million

One thing to know: Batum has two years remaining on his contract after this season, with salaries of $25.6 million and $27.1 million. His scoring average has dropped to 10 points per game since the start of the 2017-18 season.

18t. Harrison Barnes, Dallas Mavericks — $24.1 million

Position: Small Forward

Contract: 4 years, $94.4 million

One thing to know: Barnes went from the Warriors to the rebuilding Mavericks as a free agent. On the plus side, he is making more money now than either Klay Thompson or Draymond Green.

18t. Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers — $24.1 million

Position: Power forward

Contract: 5 years, $113.2 million

One thing to know: Love says he has not asked for a trade, but would not be surprised if one happens. His salary and injury history could make that difficult.

17. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks — $24.2 million

Position: Power Forward

Contract: 4 years, $100.0 million

One thing to know: Fewer people say "Greek Freak" these days, but most people are still pronouncing Giannis' name incorrectly. ESPN's Ryan Ruocco has the correct pronunciation of "Giannis Antetokounmpo" and went to the source to get it right.

15t. Hassan Whiteside, Miami Heat — $25.43 million

Position: Center

Contract: 4 years, $98.4 million

One thing to know: Whiteside played in just 19 games in the first four seasons after being drafted by the Sacramento Kings in 2010. He grew into a max-contract player with the Heat but then fell off a bit in 2017-18, leaving many to think the Heat were stuck with a contract nobody would want.

15t. Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans — $25.43 million

Position: Power Forward

Contract: 5 years, $127.2 million

One thing to know: Before the season, Davis switched agencies and signed with Klutch Sports Group, the agency led by Rich Paul, a friend and associate of LeBron James. Many believe it is now inevitable that Davis will end up on the Lakers. Whether or not that is true, the Pelicans should probably be worried.

13t. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers — $25.5 million

Position: Center

Contract: 5 years, $147.7 million

One thing to know: The 76ers could waive Embiid and save up to $63 million if he were to suffer a catastrophic injury (presumably a career-ending injury). The injury would have to be a recurrence of one of his previous injuries.

13t. Andrew Wiggins, Minnesota Timberwolves — $25.5 million

Position: Small Forward

Contract: 4 years, $147.7 million

One thing to know: Three seasons after Wiggins was traded by the Cavs to the T-Wolves as part of the deal for Kevin Love, he matured into a 24-point-per-game scorer during the 2016-17 season. However, his scoring was down to 17.6 points per game the last two seasons.

12. Otto Porter Jr., Washington Wizards — $26 million

Position: Small Forward

Contract: 4 years, $106.5 million

One thing to know: Porter re-signed with the Wizards even though Shaquille O'Neal thought his Sacramento Kings had signed him.

11. DeMar DeRozan, San Antonio Spurs — $27.7 million

Position: Shooting Guard

Contract: 5 years, $139.0 million

One thing to know: DeRozan's deal was the second-largest in NBA history when it was signed in 2016.

10. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers — $28 million

Position: Point Guard

Contract: 5 years, $140.0 million

One thing to know: Lillard's contract jumped in value by about $15 million thanks to "The Derrick Rose Rule," a rule that allowed younger star players to earn more money if they met certain criteria. Lillard qualified by twice making the All-NBA team.

9. Paul Millsap, Denver Nuggets — $29.2 million

Position: Power Forward

Contract: 2 years, $61.0 million

One thing to know: The Nuggets landed Millsap during the 2017 offseason thanks to the Atlanta Hawks' decision to go into a rebuilding mode. According to Millsap, the Hawks never offered him a contract as a free agent.

8. Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies — $30.5 million

Position: Point Guard

Contract: 5 years, $152.6 million

One thing to know: Conley's contract was the richest in NBA history when it was signed during the 2016 free agency period.

7. Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors — $31 million

Position: Point Guard

Contract: 3 years, $100.0 million

One thing to know: Lowry's contract comes with up to $2 million in bonuses. But to get them all, he would have need to make the All-Star game, be named All-NBA and All-Defense, and have the Raptors win the championship. On top of that, he would also need to play in at least 65 games and average at least 25 minutes per game.

6. Gordon Hayward, Boston Celtics — $31.2 million

Position: Small Forward

Contract: 4 years, $127.8 million

One thing to know: Hayward was one of the biggest moves of the 2017 free agency period. Unfortunately, Hayward broke his ankle just minutes into his first game with the Celtics.

5. Blake Griffin, Detroit Pistons — $31.9 million

Position: Power Forward

Contract: 5 years, $171.2 million

One thing to know: Griffin was traded to the Pistons just seven months after signing a max contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.

2t. Chris Paul, Houston Rockets — $35.7 million

Position: Point Guard

Contract: 4 years, $159.7 million

One thing to know: Paul signed a max contract with the Rockets after a report that the team was having second thoughts about their wink-wink agreement. It was widely believed that the Rockets had promised a max contract to Paul when he was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers.

2t. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder — $35.7 million

Position: Point Guard

Contract: 5 years, $206.8 million

One thing to know: Westbrook's $206.8 million contract is the largest in the NBA.

2t. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers — $35.7 million

Position: Small Forward

Contract: 4 years, $153.3 million

One thing to know: LeBron's 4-year deal with the Lakers is his longest contract since the 6-year contract he signed with the Miami Heat the first time he left Cleveland.

1. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors — $37.5 million

Position: Point Guard

Contract: 5 years, $201.2 million

One thing to know: Curry's $201 million contract was the largest in NBA history at the time of its signing, a huge pay bump from what was the biggest bargain in the NBA.