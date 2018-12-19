On September 24, 2018, the Philadelphia Flyers introduced Gritty , a new nightmare-inducing mascot that was so questionable people literally thought it was a prank until they remembered the Philly Phanatic also existed. And so the Flyers settled into a new life with a messy orange puppet for a franchise figurehead.

Months later, Gritty has become a hockey Icon.

Gritty's fame stretches far beyond the walls of the Wells Fargo Center, having infiltrated the collective heart of Hockey Twitter and Business Insider's own hockey Slack channel. It truly says something that two Islanders fans not only agreed to but actively requested to write this post.

Without further ado, here are a bunch of amazing gift ideas for Gritty fans far and wide.

Still shopping for more last-minute gifts? Check out all of Insider Picks' holiday gift guides for 2018 here.

A sequin pillow to haunt your dreams

UpTopGift

Gritty Pillow Sequin Pillowcase, $18.33, from Etsy

It transforms from pure black right into this nightmare-maker.

An enamel pin that reveals what really makes Gritty so gritty

SouthFellini

Anatomy of Gritty Enamel Pin, $13, from Etsy

He's hungry for the Cup! And also apparently eats pigeons.

A mug that mashes up two of Phillys proudest bastions of chaos

TeeHeeShirt

Gritty Mascot Philadelphia Flyers Mug, $16.15, from Etsy

You know its only a matter of time before Charlie and Gritty team up for some shenanigans.

This graphic tee with a hand-drawn design by local Philly artist Paul Carpenter

PaulCarpenterArt

True Grit Orange Tee, $25, from Etsy

Looks like Gritty had a few too many at the game. The only thing that runs deeper than Philly pride is Philly self-awareness.

This prayer candle that might help the Flyers turn their season around

mcspaceburgerdotshop

Gritty Prayer Candles, $15, from Etsy

Send up a prayer or two to Gritty, the patron saint of puck luck.

This perfect vessel for drinking the tears of Penguins fans

Victory Screech Labs

Gritty Mug, $15, from Etsy

Its the second best cup a Flyers fan could ask for.

This sweatshirt that lets Gritty know you embrace him

PhaithfulNation

Gritty Mascot Philadelphia Flyers Crewneck Sweatshirt, $29.99, from Etsy

While hockey fans around the country were wondering what the h*ck the Flyers were thinking, Philadelphians were busy getting tattoos of Gritty and officially claiming him as their own.

A punny Gritty tee for Lil Pump fans

Local Summer Co.

Gritty Gang Mascot Philadelphia Tee Shirt, $19.99, from Amazon

I know this is a Gucci Gang reference but I am utterly unqualified to make a joke in any way.

This Gritsmas tree ornament

JupiterSixteen

Gritty Ornament, $8.95, from Etsy

Gritty is the new Santa. Please leave him Penguins fans to eat in lieu of cookies and milk.

This Step-Brotherly Love tote that shows the heartwarming camaraderie between Gritty and the Phillie Phanatic

Fcs627

Step Brotherly Love Tote Bag, $22.50, from RedBubble

Phillys got a real thing for weird furry monsters, huh?

A threatening travel mug to remind anyone on the train that Gritty is watching them.

Tzveyah

A Very Gritty Christmas Sweater Travel Mug, $26.04, frp, RedBubble

Have yourself a merry little Gritsmas, Philly!

See Also:

SEE ALSO: All of Insider Picks' holiday gift guides, in one place