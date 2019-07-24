The Minister said this when he met Parliament on Wednesday (July 24, 2019) to discuss Ghana’s participation in the tournament in Egypt.
He said that out of the budgeted amount, they spent $4, 564, 352.00 from the training tour up until the team exited the AFCON at the round of 16 stage.
The expenditure covered the following:
The playing body
Technical team
Members of Parliament’s Select Committee on Youth and Sports
Representatives of GHALCA
Representatives of Old Footballers
Some staff of the GFA
Some staff of the Ministry of Youth and Sports
Some member of the Ghana Supporters Union
Journalists
A further breakdown of the expenditure is provided as follows:
Airfare – $924,168
Per diem, players – $187,050
Per diem, technical staff – $129, 600
Per diem, additional technical staff – $90,750
Winning bonus, players – $965, 405
Winning bonus, technical – $347,027
Winning bonus, additional technical staff – $177,000
Accommodation – $1,143,519
Feeding – $419,300
Match Tickets 0 $41,750
Medicals – $44,574
Visa Fees – $8,541
Internal Transportation -$43,092
Incidentals – $42,576
Total; $4,564,352