We looked at two popular systems used to pick NFL games: Cortana , Microsoft's digital assistant, and Elo , the modeling system used by Nate Silver's data-journalism site, FiveThirtyEight.

In both cases, the computers are picking outright winners and not against the spread. Each gives a likelihood that a team will win, however, which in theory could help measure the strength of certain lines.

Cortana is off to a strong start this season, correctly picking 66% of the games, including a 9-7 record in Week 14. Elo has nailed 60% overall.

Here are the picks for Week 15, with each team's percent chance of winning in parentheses. Point spreads are for reference, via Vegas Insider as of Thursday morning.

"Thursday Night Football"

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5) CHIEFS (Elo 66%, Cortana 60%)

Saturday

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Houston Texans (-6.5) at New York Jets TEXANS (Elo 64%, Cortana 73%)

(Elo 64%, Cortana 73%) Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos (-2.5) BRONCOS (Elo 69%, Cortana 57%)

Sunday-afternoon games early window

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings (-7) VIKINGS (Elo 72%, Cortana 69%)

(Elo 72%, Cortana 69%) Oakland Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals (-3) BENGALS (Elo 66%, Cortana 57%)

(Elo 66%, Cortana 57%) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Baltimore Ravens (-7.5) RAVENS (Elo 76%, Cortana 77%)

(Elo 76%, Cortana 77%) Dallas Cowboys at Indianapolis Colts (-3) COWBOYS (Elo 53%); COLTS (Cortana 60%)

(Elo 53%); (Cortana 60%) Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills (-2) LIONS (Elo 51%); BILLS (Cortana 53%)

(Elo 51%); (Cortana 53%) Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (-6) BEARS (Elo 74%, Cortana 66%)

(Elo 74%, Cortana 66%) Tennessee Titans at New York Giants (-2) TITANS (Elo 51%, Cortana 53%)

(Elo 51%, Cortana 53%) Washington Redskins at Jacksonville Jaguars (-7.5) JAGUARS (Elo 60%, Cortana 73%)

(Elo 60%, Cortana 73%) Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons (-9.5) FALCONS (Elo 73%, Cortana 70%)

Sunday-afternoon games late window

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks (-3.5) at San Francisco 49ers SEAHAWKS (Elo 71%, Cortana 75%)

(Elo 71%, Cortana 75%) New England Patriots (-2.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers STEELERS (Elo 51%); PATRIOTS (Cortana 55%)

"Sunday Night Football"

AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams (-11.5) RAMS (Elo 70%, Cortana 72%)

"Monday Night Football"

Ben McKeown/AP

New Orleans Saints (-6) at Carolina Panthers SAINTS (Elo 69%, Cortana 78%)

