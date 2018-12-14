Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Sports >

The best value plays in your DraftKings lineup for Week 15 of the NFL season

Sports The best value plays in your DraftKings lineup for Week 15 of the NFL season

Doug Martin, Dede Westbrook, and Vernon Davis are all good bets to outplay their value in DraftKings.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Doug Martin, Dede Westbrook, and Vernon Davis are all good bets to outplay their value in DraftKings. play

Doug Martin, Dede Westbrook, and Vernon Davis are all good bets to outplay their value in DraftKings.

(Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

  • Week 15 is crunch time for fantasy football players.
  • If you've already been eliminated from your season-long league, daily fantasy games are a great way to ensure you can still play along at home through the final weeks of the season.
  • This week, Doug Martin and Dede Westbrook both look like solid picks to outplay their value in DraftKings.

For most fantasy players, Week 15 represents the playoffs — putting those at the top of their leagues just a few wins away from taking home the grand prize.

Thankfully, for those who failed to make the fantasy postseason this year, daily fantasy games offer the opportunity to get our fantasy fix even if our team fell short in our league.

Take a look below for our picks at every position that looks set to outplay their pricing this week in DraftKings. They'll come in handy for when you've constructed the perfect lineup only to find that you don't have quite as much money left for your flex as you expected.

QB: Josh Allen, $5,800

QB: Josh Allen, $5,800 play

QB: Josh Allen, $5,800

(Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Josh Allen is averaging over 110 yards rushing in the past three games and has proven his abilities as a potential big-play passer. He's been a top-two fantasy quarterback in two of the past three weeks, and should not be underestimated when it comes to potential value.



RB: Derrick Henry, $5,000

RB: Derrick Henry, $5,000 play

RB: Derrick Henry, $5,000

(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Derrick Henry won't be repeating his monster four-touchdown showing from last week, but at $5,000 and facing a Giants defense that has not been all that impressive against the run, he should have plenty of opportunities to outplay his value.



RB: Doug Martin, $4,700

RB: Doug Martin, $4,700 play

RB: Doug Martin, $4,700

(Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Doug Martin has scored in three straight games for the Oakland Raiders. This week, he goes up against a Bengals defense that has allowed 17 rushing touchdowns on the season — one of the worst marks in the league.



WR: Dede Westbrook, $4,500

WR: Dede Westbrook, $4,500 play

WR: Dede Westbrook, $4,500

(Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Dede Westbrook appears to have developed a solid rapport with quarterback Cody Kessler, with the two connecting for 7 receptions, 88 yards, and a score last weekend. Anything close to those numbers this week would be a great return for a player valued at just $4,500.



WR: Jordy Nelson, $4,200

WR: Jordy Nelson, $4,200 play

WR: Jordy Nelson, $4,200

(Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Raiders proved last Sunday that they weren't done playing to win, and this week they take on a Bengals team that sports one of the worst defenses in the league. Jordy Nelson's year has been a disappointment so far, but he's proven capable of a big day every once in a while.



WR: Zay Jones, $4,200

WR: Zay Jones, $4,200 play

WR: Zay Jones, $4,200

(Mark Brown/Getty Images)

If you're looking for a big-play threat to pair with Josh Allen, Zay Jones is a guy that has proven he can get open and run under one of Allen's downfield bombs. He's a boom-or-bust play, and his upside is worth the chance if you're feeling confident in your lineup.



TE: Vernon Davis, $3,200

TE: Vernon Davis, $3,200 play

TE: Vernon Davis, $3,200

(Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

With Washington down to their fourth quarterback of the year and starting tight end Jordan Reed out with an injury, look for Vernon Davis to be the first look for many of Josh Johnson's passes this Sunday.



DEF: New York Giants

DEF: New York Giants play

DEF: New York Giants

(Tim Warner/Getty Images)

While Derrick Henry is an intimidating foe, the Giants defense has been a phenomenal fantasy play the past two weeks and could be set for a third straight big game. With 5 picks, 10 sacks, and 2 touchdowns on defense over their past two games, don't miss out on a hot streak while it's still rolling along.



More NFL coverage:

More NFL coverage: play

More NFL coverage:

(Rob Carr/Getty Images)

5 NFL teams are competing for 1 playoff spot — here's how each one can lock it up

NFL WEEK 15: Our official predictions for who wins this weekend

There is evidence that Kyler Murray is still open to trying to become the next great 2-sport athlete



Top 3

1 Sports The 10 most searched sports personalities in Nigeria in 2018,...bullet
2 Sports Michael Jordan went full dad-mode and smacked one of his...bullet
3 Sports The computer models that pick NFL games have made their picks...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

nick foles
Sports Nick Foles has the chance to cash-in big time with Carson Wentz's injury
The Ravens, Colts, Dolphins, Titans, Broncos, and Browns are all fighting for the final spot in the AFC playoffs — here's how each team can win it.
Sports 6 NFL teams are competing for 1 playoff spot — here's how each one can lock it up
The Michigan State Spartans suffered a brutal NCAA tournament upset, but they still didn't crack the top 10.
Sports The 15 most disappointing sports teams of 2018
Boca Juniors announced that Guillermo Barros Schelotto will no longer be their coach
Football Boca part ways with coach after Copa Libertadores loss
X
Advertisement