The best skis you can buy to hit the slopes

With the right skis strapped to your boots, you can zip down the mountain at speed and under control, carving around moguls, cutting through the trees, and even catching some air.

The Faction Prodigy 2.0 Downhill Skis are our top pick for alpine skis because they can be used on all sorts of slopes, from fresh powder to groomed runs and terrain parks. The skis are available for both men and women.

Skiing is one of the most popular winter sports on earth, and is enjoyed on every continent on the planet. OK, maybe "enjoyed" isn't the right word to use when we're talking about using skis in Antarctica, but everywhere else. People have been skiing for thousands of years, with the modern version of the recreational sport developed in the 19th Century. The word "ski" comes from a Norse term that loosely means "split wood" in case you were wondering.

When buying a set of alpine, or downhill skis, you need to think first about a few basic factors, such as your height. The general rule of thumb is to choose skis that are about as tall as your nose. For a person standing six 152 centimeters tall (AKA five feet) that would mean skis around 145 cm. For a person 183 cm in height (which is six feet), go for skis around 180 cm. Why am I using the metric system? That's just what you do with skis. Novice and/or more cautious skiers should choose shorter skis, while more advanced skiers can manage longer, faster skis.

The length of ski you want is also subjective to the terrain you'll be hitting. For downhill skiing on the open slopes, a long pair of skis are faster and track better. But if you're skiing through the trees, or "glades", you want shorter skis that will be responsive enough to dart in and out of pockets and away from obstacles. And if you're going into the terrain park, you'll also want a shorter ski for aerial maneuvers.

Beyond length, you need to think of the type of skiing you most enjoy. If you like to zoom down hill at top speed, straighter skis are best. If you prefer to carve and turn your way down the slopes with precision control more important than speed, parabolic skis are best. Those are skis that widen toward the tips and backs, helping you dig in during turns and plow through powder. And of course, the cross country skier needs cross country skis. Make sure you buy a pair that will serve you well because while skiing is great fun, it's not exactly a cheap hobby.

And keep in mind that, with a few limited exceptions (such as the kid's skis on our list), most skis sell without bindings. You'll need those in order to attach your boots. Also, you'll need boots. And poles. And snow pants, a parka, gloves, probably a mask and maybe a helmet, and so on. Skiing is not a cheap hobby, but if you buy the right gear and maintain it with care, you will only have to buy all that accouterment a few times in your life.

And once you're flying down a snowy mountain at top speed, pine trees zipping past on all sides, a bright blue sky above, and the crisp winter wind whistling past your ears, you'll agree that the costs are well worth it.

Here are the best skis you can buy:

The best skis overall

Why you'll love them: The Faction Prodigy 2.0 Downhill Skis are comfortable on packed snow, powder, or freestyle terrain, plus, the skis are available for both men and women.

If you are looking for your first ever pair of skis, you probably need to look elsewhere. These Faction Prodigy 2.0 Downhill skis cost six hundred bucks, and that's without the bindings and boots you'll need to actually use them. For the dedicated skier looking to improve his craft or for the advanced skier looking to enjoy all sorts of terrain, these skis are well worth consideration. There's also a pair for women.

The Prodigy 2.0 has a responsive wooden core made out of beech and poplar. The ski offers quick response time and enough flex to transfer your motions into easy control without losing durability. The topsheet (upper surface covering, e.g.) wraps down over the edges of the ski, preventing chips and cracks commonly suffered by skis of lower quality after scrapes against rocks, trees, or other objects. And the midrange width of the skis makes them suitable for use on powder without sacrificing much in the way of speed during a downhill charge.

A reviewer with Newschoolers said the Prodigy 2.0 skis had "confidence-inspiring performance" and noted the "versatile camber lines." In a video review, a gear tester with Snowtrax called the skis versatile and noted the "really solid core" and "snappy feel" created by the wood core.

On a Freeskier ranking chart, the Faction Prodigy 2.0 skis scored near top marks for versatility, though they ranked only average for float, or the ability of the ski to stay on top of the snow instead of settling down into it. Ski Mag also named the Faction Prodigy 1.0 a best value ski for women of 2019.

Pros: Highly versatile, responsive and reactive core, durable construction

Cons: Not suitable for beginners

The best skis for kids

Why you'll love them: These Lucky Bums Kid's Beginner Snow Skis are the perfect pair for a budding young shredder age five and under.

Unlike the case with most adult sized skis, these Lucky Bums Kid's Beginner Snow Skis come with the bindings attached. And also unlike with grown-up's skis, the wearer of these Lucky Bums skis need not get a pair of ski boots. These can be strapped over just about any pair of boots or shoes. The affordability and ease of use of these kid's skis is, however, but one reason they are worth considering.

Indeed despite their low price, these skis are of solid quality. They are fabricated from durable plastic, which not only reduces the weight compared to skis made with metal, wood, and other materials, but also means there are no sharp edges that could cause injury. The bottoms of the skis have traction that prevents backsliding but that permits the youngster to zip forward down the hill. Moving across flatter terrain is also easy, as the bindings permit heel rise, creating a more natural gait that young kids will appreciate, being as walking may still be rather new to them even without skis attached.

All told, these are the perfect introductory skis. Yes, your child will outgrow them quickly, but they only cost fifty bucks.

A write up with Adventuresome Sprout called these kid's skis easy to use and appreciated how they worked without "special ski boots." And a video reviewer with Little Skiers called them perfect for the youngest skiers who are too small even for ski school.

One happy parent appreciated that both her "two and four year old can use them" thanks to the adjustable binding design. Another raved that his grandson "had the time of his life learning to ski with these" Lucky Bum skis.

Pros: Low cost but durable, traction pattern prevents backsliding, work with regular boots or shoes

Cons: Quickly outgrown, require frequent re-tightening

The best cross country skis

Why you'll love them: The Salomon Snowscape 7 Cross Country Skis give you superior stability and control on all the various types of snow you might encounter during a long distance journey.

The Salomon Snowscape 7 Cross Country Skis are not the fastest cross country skis, nor are they the lightest weight. The Olympic cross country skier for whom every second counts should probably look for a different pair, in fact. What these skis offer, though, is superior grip and stability, and for most of us, that's much more important than topnotch acceleration capabilities and speed potential.

The bottoms of the Snowscape 7s use a proprietary "Technology G2 Plus" grip system that provides excellent traction and helps you propel yourself forward while minimizing the amount you can slide backward during uphill stretches. The Densolite 1000 core keeps the skis flexible and responsive yet durable enough for aggressive use in all sorts of conditions, from packed snow to ice to powder. And due to the length and shape of the Snowscape 7s, you'll be able to keep on moving along with ease in those varied conditions, too.

A Trailspace review called the Snowscape 7 Cross Country Skis "durable without being too heavy" and "perfect beginner's skis," while a gear tester with XCSkiStore noted the excellent "grip" and "stability" created by the G2 Plus traction pattern.

It's worth noting, though, that several reviewers did comment on the slower speed of these skis, so if you value rapid cross country runs, then you might want to look elsewhere. For those people who put a higher value stability and ease of use, these skis are a winner. They're also a good price, by the way, especially with bindings (you'll have to sort out boots separately).

Pros: Stable design with great traction, responsive core, good price point

Cons: Slower than many other options

The best skis for powder

Why you'll love them: When fresh powder snow coats the slopes, the Rossignol Sky 7 HD skis will keep you moving downhill fast and under control.

Some people love nothing more than skiing on fresh powder and others find powder skiing more of a challenge and a strain. But there's one thing both sets of skiers can agree on: with the wrong skis strapped to your feet, powder skiing can be a real drag. The Rossignol Sky 7 HD skis are a great choice for the powder skiing enthusiast precisely because they minimize drag and maximize float, keeping you up on top of even the fluffiest fresh fallen snow.

The Sky 7 HD skis feature a progressive rocker at both the nose and the tail, a design that helps the skis stay atop powder. Their width creates enough surface area to further enhance that float, while the camber allows for good control in fluffy snow as well as when you encounter packed or groomed terrain. A carbon alloy outer layer reduces weight without sacrificing strength while a wooden core keeps the Sky 7 HDs flexible and reactive.

One satisfied customer said that he "did not find any conditions where these skis didn't perform well," and called the Rossignol Sky 7 HD skis "responsive" and "effective."

Most expert reviewers are also effusive in their praise of the Sky 7 HDs. A writer with Next Adventure called them "stable... responsive and versatile," though he noted that they can feel "a little light at higher speeds." A Ski Essentials write up said the skis had an "easy-going, maneuverable feel" and noted their versatility.

Pros: Excellent float on powder snow, good control in varied conditions, reactive core design

Cons: Too light for high speed or aggressive terrain park use