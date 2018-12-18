But a select few have gone on to make big money in their careers as there are now 29 players who have madeat least $100 million.

The list includes 18 active players, 18 quarterbacks, 1 Tom Brady, and 2 Mannings.

Using contract data obtained by Spotrac.com and other sources, here are the 29 highest-paid players in NFL history.

29. Champ Bailey, CB $102.8 million

Seasons : 15

Highest single-season earnings : $16.5 million (2010; included $3 million roster bonus)

Championships : 0

Pro Bowls : 12

First-team All-Pro : 3

One thing to know : Bailey's largest contract came after the 2003 season when he signed a seven-year, $63 million deal.

28. Cam Newton, QB 104.7 million

Seasons : 8

Highest single-season earnings : $24.0 million (2015; included $15.5 million signing bonus)

Championships : 0

Pro Bowls : 3

First-team All-Pro : 1

One thing to know : Newton's 5-year, $103 million deal with $60 million guaranteed seems like a steal now compared to some of the deals being given to players, especially quarterbacks.

27. Terrell Suggs, LB 105.2 million

Seasons : 16

Highest single-season earnings : $24.9 million (2010; included a $23.0 million bonus)

Championships : 1

Pro Bowls : 7

First-team All-Pro : 1

One thing to know : Suggs has spent his entire career with the Ravens, but he will be an unrestricted free agent after the season and has said he wants to keep playing.

26. Jason Peters, LT $105.7 million

Seasons : 15

Highest single-season earnings : $21.5 million (2009; $11.0 million signing bonus)

Championships : 1

Pro Bowls : 9

First-team All-Pro : 2

One thing to know : The now-36 years old Peters restructured his contract prior to the 2017 season. The deal expires after the 2019 season and he has said that this deal will guarantee he finishes his career with the Eagles.

25. Gerald McCoy, DT $110.1 million

Seasons : 9

Highest single-season earnings : $14.0 million (2015; included $9.0 million in bonuses)

Championships : 0

Pro Bowls : 6

First-team All-Pro : 1

One thing to know : McCoy has made the Pro Bowl each of the past six seasons, and the Bucs still have him under a team-friendly deal for three more seasons after 2018. His cap hit in those seasons never exceeds $13.0 million and if his play deteriorates, there is no dead-cap hit in those seasons should they ever decided to cut release him.

24. Calvin Johnson, WR $113.8 million

Seasons : 9

Highest single-season earnings : $25 million (2013; includes $20 million option bonus)

Championships : 0

Pro Bowls :6

First-team All-Pro : 3

One thing to know : Johnsonretired after the 2015 seasonbecause he was "in pain." He walked away from the final four years and $67.7 million on his contract.

23. Joe Thomas, LT $119.9 million

Seasons :11

Highest single-season earnings : $19.1 million (2011; includes $6 million signing bonus)

Championships : 0

Pro Bowls :10

First-team All-Pro :6

One thing to know : Thomas had not missed a game in his career and had never missed a singlesnap until suffering an injury during the 2017 season, the final year of his career.

22. Mario Williams, DE $120.4 million

Seasons :11

Highest single-season earnings : $25 million (2012; includes $19 million signing bonus)

Championships :0

Pro Bowls : 4

First-team All-Pro : 1

One thing to know : Mario Williams was a No. 1 overall draft pick back when No. 1 overall draft picks received gigantic rookie contracts. Williams' first deal with the Texans was for six years and $54 million.

21. Jay Cutler, QB $122.2 million

Seasons : 11

Highest single-season earnings :$20.5 million (2015; includes $5 million restructurebonus)

Championships : 0

Pro Bowls : 1

First-team All-Pro : 0

One thing to know : Cutler retired after the 2016 season, but later stepped away from an upcoming TV job to sign a 1-year, $10 million contract to replace the Miami Dolphins' injured quarterback, Ryan Tannehill.

20. Darrelle Revis, CB $124.2 million

Seasons :10

Highest single-season earnings :$25 million (2011; includes $18 million optionbonus)

Championships : 1

Pro Bowls :7

First-team All-Pro : 4

One thing to know : In a league where most players are forced to take safe contracts, Revis continually bet on himself and won , often forgoing long-term deals. Instead, he took repeated chances in free agency.

19. Michael Vick, QB $124.8 million

Seasons : 13

Highest single-season earnings : $27.5 million (2005)

Championships : 0

Pro Bowls : 4

First-team All-Pro : 0

One thing to know : Vick missed two seasons in the prime of his career following his dog-fighting conviction.

18. Tony Romo, QB $127.4 million

Seasons : 13

Highest single-season earnings : $26.5 million (2013; includes $25 million signing bonus)

Championships : 0

Pro Bowls : 4

First-team All-Pro : 0

One thing to know : Romochose retirement following the 2016 season over playing for another team. He is now earning a lot of praise for his work in the TV booth.

17. Sam Bradford, QB $130.0 million

Seasons :9

Highest single-season earnings : $26.8million (2011; included $18 millionsigning bonus)

Championships : 0

Pro Bowls :0

First-team All-Pro :0

One thing to know : Bradford has already eclipsed the $100 million mark due in large part to luck and timing . He was the first pick in the 2010 draft, the last draft class before the NFL put restrictions on how much rookies could be paid. He was cut by the Cardinals mid-way through the 2018 season.

16. Brett Favre, QB $137.8 million

Seasons : 20 (retired in 2010)

Highest single-season earnings : $16 million (2010; includes $4.4 million signing bonus)

Championships : 1

Pro Bowls : 11

First-team All-Pro : 3

One thing to know : Favre only made more than $12 million once while with the Packers, but made more than that in each of his three seasons with the Jets and Vikings.

15. Ndamukong Suh, DT $138.7 million

Seasons :9

Highest single-season earnings : $26.5 million (2015; included $25.5 million signing bonus)

Championships :0

Pro Bowls :5

First-team All-Pro :3

One thing to know : Much was made of Suh's 6-year, $114.4 million contract with the Dolphins, but like many large deals in the NFL, it was mostly a sham. Instead, he made $60 million over three years before he was released to save space on the salary cap.

14. Alex Smith, QB $146.5 million

Seasons :14

Highest single-season earnings : $40.0 million (2018; included $27 millionsigning bonus)

Championships : 0

Pro Bowls :3

First-team All-Pro :0

One thing to know : Often referred to by the pejorative "game manager," Smith has led his team to the playoffs five times in the last seven years. But his career was put in jeopardy during the 2018 season when he suffered a gruesome broken leg.

13. Joe Flacco, QB $147.8 million

Seasons :11

Highest single-season earnings : $30.0 million (2013; included $29.0 million signingbonus)

Championships :1

Pro Bowls :0

First-team All-Pro :0

One thing to know :Joe Flacco has elite career earnings.

12. Larry Fitzgerald, WR $163.3 million

Seasons : 14

Highest single-season earnings : $26.3 million (2012; includes $15 million option bonus)

Championships : 0

Pro Bowls :11

First-team All-Pro : 1

One thing to know : Fitzgerald is now No. 2 on the all-time receiving yards list and No. 3 on the all-time receptions list.

11. Julius Peppers, LB $165.0 million

Seasons : 17

Highest single-season earnings : $20.2 million (2010; includes $6.5 million signing bonus)

Championships : 0

Pro Bowls :9

First-team All-Pro : 3

One thing to know : After several seasons with the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, Peppers returned this season to his original club, signing a $3.5 million deal to play with the Carolina Panthers and re-signed this season for $5.0 million. At 38, he seemingly still has some gas in the tank and was even named NFC Defensive Player of the Week during the 2017 season.

10. Carson Palmer, QB $174.1 million

Seasons : 14

Highest single-season earnings : $19.0 million (2014; includes $10 million signing bonus)

Championships : 0

Pro Bowls :3

First-team All-Pro : 0

One thing to know :Palmer's $24.1 million cap hit during the 2017 seasonwas second only to Joe Flacco ($24.6 million). It would be his final season in the NFL.

9. Matthew Stafford, QB $178.3 million

Seasons :10

Highest single-season earnings : $51.1 million (2017, includes $50.0 million signing bonus)

Championships : 0

Pro Bowls :1

First-team All-Pro :0

One thing to know : Stafford agreed to a new five-year, $135 million contract prior to the 2017 season, with a whopping $50 million signing bonus. The $27 million average annual salary was tops in the NFL.

8. Matt Ryan, QB $178.7 million

Seasons :11

Highest single-season earnings : $36.5 million (2014; included $15 million signing bonus)

Championships : 0

Pro Bowls :4

First-team All-Pro :1

One thing to know :Ryan's five-year, $103.8 million extension was set to expire after the 2018 season. In May, he signed a 5-year, $150 million extension with a $46.5 million signing bonus. The $100 million total guarantee in the deal is the largest ever for an NFL contract.

7. Ben Roethlisberger, QB $187.3 million

Seasons : 15

Highest single-season earnings : $35.3 million (2015; includes $31 million signing bonus)

Championships : 2

Pro Bowls :6

First-team All-Pro : 0

One thing to know : At $87.4 million, the contract signed prior to the 2015 seasonby Big Ben didn't sound as sexy as the other deals signed by quarterbacks. Butit was better than most, as he got more than $35 million in Year 1 and a whopping $53 million over the first two seasons.

6. Philip Rivers, QB $202.9 million

Seasons : 15

Highest single-season earnings : $32 million (2015; includes $17 million signing bonus)

Championships : 0

Pro Bowls :7

First-team All-Pro : 0

One thing to know :Rivers got one of the surprise monster contracts in recent memory , which will likely push his career earnings close to $220 million when all's said and done. Of that, he spent $200,000 on a luxury SUV that has a film room in back for his new commutes to Los Angeles.

5. Aaron Rodgers, QB $204.0 million

Seasons : 14

Highest single-season earnings : $66.9 million (2018; includes $57.5 million signing bonus)

Championships : 1

Pro Bowls :6

First-team All-Pro : 2

One thing to know : Prior to the 2018 season, Rodgers signed a 4-year, $134 million contract extension.The Packers have Rodgers under contract through the 2023 seasonwhich would push his career earnings to $313 million.

4. Tom Brady, QB $217.2 million

Seasons : 19

Highest single-season earnings : $28.8 million (2016; includes $28.0 million signing bonus)

Championships :5

Pro Bowls : 13

First-team All-Pro : 3

One thing to know : Brady has sacrificed at least $60 million in his career in discount contracts for the Patriots.

3. Drew Brees, QB $221.7 million

Seasons : 18

Highest single-season earnings : $40 million (2012; includes $37 million signing bonus)

Championships : 1

Pro Bowls :11

First-team All-Pro : 1

One thing to know :While much has been made of Tom Brady still playing well into his late 30s and early 40s, Brees is now 38 and doesn't seem ready to retire. His new contract ties him to the Saints through at least the 2019 season which will push his career earnings to $244.7 million.

2. Eli Manning, QB $235.3 million

Seasons : 15

Highest single-season earnings : $37 million (2015; included $31 million signing bonus)

Championships : 2

Pro Bowls : 4

First-team All-Pro : 0

One thing to know : Manning made$37 millionduring the 2015season alone as part of his new $84 million contract, which included a $31 million signing bonus. If he plays out the final year of his current contract (2019), his career earnings will grow to $252.3 million.

1. Peyton Manning, QB $248.7 million

Seasons : 18

Highest single-season earnings : $35 million (2004; includes $34.5 million signing bonus)

Championships :2

Pro Bowls : 14

First-team All-Pro : 7

One thing to know :Manning's final paycheck in the NFL was a $4 million bonus for winning the Super Bowl in 2015.He had one year and $19 million remaining on his Broncos contract when he retired.

