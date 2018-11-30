The 24 highest-paid players in the NBA for the 2018-19 season

Stephen Curry repeats as the NBA's highest-paid player.
For the second-straight season, Stephen Curry is the NBA's highest-paid player.
Stephen Curry was once the biggest bargain in the NBA thanks to a contract he signed when there were still doubts about the long-term health of his ankles. But now he is cashing in big time, having replaced LeBron James last season as the highest-paid player in the NBA.
In all, 24 players in the NBA will make at least $25 million this season.
Below we take a look at this season's highest-paid players and how their contracts break down, with data provided by Spotrac.
Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Position: Point Guard
Contract: 5 years, $131.8 million
One thing to know: Holiday may have been one of the luckiest players in the NBA in recent seasons. After the Pelicans traded for Demarcus Cousins, they couldn't afford to let their point guard walk in free agency without a viable replacement. That gave Holiday all the leverage he needed for a max contract.
Team: Washington Wizards
Position: Shooting Guard
Contract: 5 years, $127.2 million
One thing to know: Beal struggled with injuries early in his career, but has missed just five games over the past two seasons. As a result, his game has flourished, and he has grown into a 23-point-per-game player.
Team: Miami Heat
Position: Center
Contract: 4 years, $98.4 million
One thing to know: Whiteside played in just 19 games in the first four seasons after being drafted by the Sacramento Kings in 2010. He grew into a max-contract player with the Heat but then fell off a bit in 2017-18, leaving many to think the Heat were stuck with a contract nobody would want.
Team: Detroit Pistons
Position: Center
Contract: 5 years, $127.2 million
One thing to know: In Drummond's first five seasons he made 38% of his free throws. He has made 61% over his last two seasons.
Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Position: Power Forward
Contract: 5 years, $127.2 million
One thing to know: Before the season, Davis switched agencies and signed with Klutch Sports Group, the agency led by Rich Paul, a friend and associate of LeBron James. Many believe it is now inevitable that Davis will end up on the Lakers. Whether or not that is true, the Pelicans should probably be worried.
Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Position: Center
Contract: 5 years, $147.7 million
One thing to know: The 76ers could waive Embiid and save up to $63 million if he were to suffer a catastrophic injury (presumably a career-ending injury). The injury would have to be a recurrence of one of his previous injuries.
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Position: Small Forward
Contract: 4 years, $147.7 million
One thing to know: Three seasons after Wiggins was traded by the Cavs to the T-Wolves as part of the deal for Kevin Love, he matured into a 24-point-per-game scorer during the 2016-17 season. However, his scoring was down to 17.6 points per game the last two seasons.
Team: Portland Trail Blazers
Position: Shooting Guard
Contract: 4 years, $106.6 million
One thing to know: McCollum was rewarded with a max-level extension after just one season as a starter. Since then, he has pushed his scoring up to 22.2 points per game over the last two seasons. He also had a career-high 19.9 PER in the first season on the new deal.
Team: Washington Wizards,
Position: Small Forward
Contract: 4 years, $106.5 million
One thing to know: Porter re-signed with the Wizards even though Shaquille O'Neal thought his Sacramento Kings had signed him.
Team: San Antonio Spurs
Position: Shooting Guard
Contract: 5 years, $139.0 million
One thing to know: DeRozan's deal was the second-largest in NBA history when it was signed in 2016.
Team: Portland Trail Blazers
Position: Point Guard
Contract: 5 years, $140.0 million
One thing to know: Lillard's contract jumped in value by about $15 million thanks to "The Derrick Rose Rule," a rule that allowed younger star players to earn more money if they met certain criteria. Lillard qualified by twice making the All-NBA team.
Team: Boston Celtics
Position: Center
Contract: 4 years, $113.3 million
One thing to know: With the Celtics adding Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, it was easy to forget that the first big piece to the team's rebuild was a max contract for Horford.
Team: Denver Nuggets
Position: Power Forward
Contract: 2 years, $61.0 million
One thing to know: The Nuggets landed Millsap during the 2017 offseason thanks to the Atlanta Hawks' decision to go into a rebuilding mode. According to Millsap, the Hawks never offered him a contract as a free agent.
Team: Golden State Warriors
Position: Small Forward
Contract: 2 years, $61.5 million
One thing to know: Thanks to the Warriors' dominance, outside of LeBron James' move to the Lakers, the biggest story in the NBA this season has nothing to do with this season. It is Durant and where he will end up next season.
Read more: LeBron James' best chance to win with the Lakers might be to pick apart the Warriors from inside
Team: Houston Rockets
Position: Shooting Guard
Contract: 4 years, $118.0 million
One thing to know: Harden's contract has an average annual salary of $42.3 million, the highest in the NBA.
Team: Memphis Grizzlies
Position: Point Guard
Contract: 5 years, $152.6 million
One thing to know: Conley's contract was the richest in NBA history when it was signed during the 2016 free agency period.
Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
Position: Point Guard
Contract: 3 years, $100.0 million
One thing to know: Paul George's decision to re-sign with the Thunder has 'emboldened' teams to take one of the biggest risks in the NBA — trade for star players in the final year of their contract.
Read more: Paul George's stunning $134 million contract with the Thunder has 'emboldened' teams to take one of the biggest risks in the NBA
Team: Toronto Raptors
Position: Point Guard
Contract: 3 years, $100.0 million
One thing to know: Lowry's contract comes with up to $2 million in bonuses. But to get them all, he would have need to make the All-Star game, be named All-NBA and All-Defense, and have the Raptors win the championship. On top of that, he would also need to play in at least 65 games and average at least 25 minutes per game.
Team: Boston Celtics
Position: Small Forward
Contract: 4 years, $127.8 million
One thing to know: Hayward was one of the biggest moves of the 2017 free agency period. Unfortunately, Hayward broke his ankle just minutes into his first game with the Celtics.
Team: Detroit Pistons
Position: Power Forward
Contract: 5 years, $171.2 million
One thing to know: Griffin was traded to the Pistons just seven months after signing a max contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Team: Houston Rockets
Position: Point Guard
Contract: 4 years, $159.7 million
One thing to know: Paul signed a max contract with the Rockets after a report that the team was having second thoughts about their wink-wink agreement. It was widely believed that the Rockets had promised a max contract to Paul when he was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers.
Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
Position: Point Guard
Contract: 5 years, $206.8 million
One thing to know: Westbrook's $206.8 million contract is the largest in the NBA.
Team: Los Angeles Lakers
Position: Small Forward
Contract: 4 years, $153.3 million
One thing to know: LeBron's 4-year deal with the Lakers is his longest contract since the 6-year contract he signed with the Miami Heat the first time he left Cleveland.
Team: Golden State Warriors
Position: Point Guard
Contract: 5 years, $201.2 million
One thing to know: Curry's $201 million contract was the largest in NBA history at the time of its signing, a huge pay bump from what was the biggest bargain in the NBA.