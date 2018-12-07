Tenshin Nasukawa just warned Floyd Mayweather that he'll 'ruin' him in a bout everyone will remember forever

news

Floyd Mayweather and Tenshin Nasukawa have been promoting their strange December 31 "fight" at a media event in Las Vegas.

For Mayweather, it is a nine-minute exhibition and a chance for him and his 20-year-old opponent to show off their skills at a "small" show in Saitama, near Tokyo.

But Nasukawa has warned Mayweather he is not in for a regular fight, and that he plans on ruining his New Year's Eve celebrations.

Only time will tell if it is an exhibition like Mayweather claims or something else entirely, like Nasukawa seems to be planning.

Tenshin Nasukawa has warned Rizin 14 opponent Floyd Mayweather that if he is expecting a nine-minute exhibition on December 31 then he is greatly mistaken.

Mayweather has previously indicated that his ruckus with the unheralded 20-year-old Japanese fighter is just for show.

It's a glorified sparring session, a "small" three-round fight in Saitama, Japan, to show off their skills, and will not even be included on their professional records, according to the veteran American.

But Nasukawa clearly thinks differently. "I do not want to fight a regular fight," he said on Instagram on Friday. "I just want to make sure that I ruin his first New Year's Eve experience in Tokyo.

"This fight won't be kept in the books, but it will be kept in everybody's memory. I will fight representing Japan. Everybody please root for me."

Both fighters are currently in Las Vegas to help promote their New Year's Eve ruckus, and Nasukawa has sought an elite training partner by sparring the former three-weight world champion Jorge Linares while he has been in the United States.

The fight website Boxing Scene reported on Friday that there will be no official winner or loser if the bout goes the distance, but Nasukawa could be planning for a knockout.

This is because late last month he posted razor-sharp sparring footage to his Instagram account, alongside a caption that read: "I'm not sure a 42-year-old can react to this."

Nasukawa's rhetoric is at odds with Mayweather's, who maintains it is an exhibition and is purely for entertainment rather than sporting purposes.

"It's all about the entertainment," Mayweather said, according to Boxing Scene. "Nine minutes of entertainment… I'm in the entertainment business."

The Rizin 14 show has not been void of drama. The bout was announced in shock fashion at a Tokyo media event in early November, but when Mayweather returned to the States he pulled the plug on his participation and said he had been "blindsided." He event deleted all of his Instagram references of the bout.

Mayweather announced the bout was back on three weeks ago, but only time will tell if it is an exhibition like he claims or something else entirely, like Nasukawa seems to be planning.