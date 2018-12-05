Stephen Curry reflected on the letter he received from a 9-year-old girl who wanted to make his shoes available for girls: 'she opened my eyes'

news

Nine-year-old Riley Morrison wrote a letter to Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry requesting that he make his "Curry 5" Under Armour sneakers available for girls.

After the letter went viral, the two-time NBA MVP responded with a handwritten note of his own, promising to fix the problem and offering Morrison some additional perks.

Shortly after Curry's response, the Under Armour website to switch the children's shoes' online listing from "Boys" to "Grade School."

Curry later reflected on Morrison's letter, telling The Mercury News' Mark Medina that Morrison "opened my eyes and the company’s eyes to get better."

Stephen Curry has made a point of advocating for women in basketball and beyond. The father of two young girls, Curry recently for wrote an essay for The Players' Tribune about the need for pay equity and supporting the women in his family.

But the two-time NBA MVP said that a letter he recently received from nine-year-old Riley Morrison still managed to open his eyes. Morrison requested that he make his signature shoes available for girls.

He promptly responded to Morrison's letter and urged Under Armour to list children's sizes for the Curry 5s in a more inclusive manner.

"It's all about trying to get better in terms of everything that I represent," Curry told Mark Medina of The Mercury News. "When you hear somebody say they have an experience with your shoes and I try to serve as an inspiration for the kicks out there, it was a vantage point I hadn't thought about. She opened my eyes and the company's eyes to get better and make some quick changes."

Morrison is a fourth grader and has been a huge fan of the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry for much of her young life. When it came time for Morrison to get ready for her upcoming basketball season, she wanted to buy a pair of Curry's shoes. She and her father, Chris, visited the Under Armour website but were disappointed to find that the "Curry 5s" were only available in the boys' section.

"That's not fair," Morrison recalled saying, per The Mercury News.

The young baller wrote a letter to Curry that expressed her support for the superstar and the Warriors, reveled in having the same first name as Curry's daughter, and politely requested Under Armour offer the Curry 5s for girls. Chris Morrison posted the letter on Instagram on his daughter's behalf and tagged Curry, his wife Ayesha, and Under Armour.

Not long after, Morrison logged onto Twitter and realized — to his astonishment — that Curry had replied to his daughter's letter with a handwritten note of his own.

"It took me a few minutes to realize I'm reading a letter that Steph Curry wrote to my daughter," Morrison told The Mercury News. "Then I went and woke her up."

In his letter, Curry promised to fix the problem and offered Morrison some additional perks, including a pair of Curry 5s, first dibs on the soon-to-be-released Curry 6s, and an invite to Oracle Arena to celebrate International Women's Day with him on March 8.

Like many others who read Curry's response, Riley was impressed with the sharpshooter's effort.

"He's such a busy man. I didn't expect him to write back," Morrison told The Mercury News. "He's a good person and he obviously didn't have anything to do with the Under Armour problem. He's been doing a good job with it. I can tell you he's trying his best to fix it."

And Curry returned the favor.

"She spoke up. That's a lesson in itself right there," Curry later told The Mercury News. "That's a great connection. A lot of change happened in terms of how we go about in inspiring the next generation through my shoes and what I stand for."