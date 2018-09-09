Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Serena Williams has been fined $17,000 over her fiery response to a penalty at the US Open that she called sexist

Sports Serena Williams has been fined $17,000 over her fiery response to a penalty at the US Open that she called sexist

Serena Williams has been fined $17,000 after a chaotic US Open final, according to the Associated Press. She faced three penalties during the match before losing to Naomi Osaka. Fans rushed to Williams' defense that the umpire's calls were sexist.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Serena Williams smashes her racket during the women's final against Naomi Osaka of Japan (at the 2018 US Open. play

Serena Williams smashes her racket during the women's final against Naomi Osaka of Japan (at the 2018 US Open.

(Reuters/USA TODAY Sports/Danielle Parhizkaran)

  • Serena Williams has been fined $17,000 after a chaotic US Open final, according to the Associated Press.
  • Williams faced three penalties during the match before losing to Naomi Osaka.
  • Fans rushed to Williams' defense that the umpire's calls were sexist.

Serena Williams is facing a hefty fine after a chaotic US Open final.

The Associated Press reported on Sunday that Williams was fined a total of $17,000 by the tournament referee's office on three code violations: "$10,000 for 'verbal abuse' of chair umpire Carlos Ramos, $4,000 for being warned for coaching, and $3,000 for breaking her racket."

The coaching violation came down from Ramos in the second game of the second set between Williams and Naomi Osaka, who would go on to win the tournament. Later in that set, Williams smashed her racket and angrily confronted Ramos.

"You owe me an apology," she said to the umpire. "I have never cheated in my life. I have a daughter and I stand for what's right for her. I've never cheated, and you owe me an apology. You will never do another one of my matches."

Williams summoned the referee to protest Ramos' call, saying male players aren't punished for doing worse.

"Because I'm a woman, you're going to take this away from me?" she said. "This has happened to me too many times."

Fans, sportscasters, and tennis players rushed to Williams' defense, decrying the "double standard."

"When a woman is emotional, she's 'hysterical' and she's penalized for it," tennis legend Billie Jean King tweeted. "When a man does the same, he's 'outspoken' & and there are no repercussions. Thank you, @serenawilliams, for calling out this double standard. More voices are needed to do the same."

After being defeated by Osaka, Williams gave an emotional interview, during which she told the crowd of fans apparently displeased by Ramos' decisions to stop booing and help Osaka celebrate her win.

The $17,000 fine will come out of William's $1.85 million prize money, according to the AP.

Top 3

1 Sports Burt Reynolds will be honored by his former football team with an...bullet
2 Sports The 21 most valuable soccer players on the planet right nowbullet
3 Sports 'No more booing': Serena Williams gives emotional interview...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Sports Crazy story about how one NFL Hall of Famer's career almost ended before it started shows how luck can be as important as talent
Everything you need to know about betting the board, your eliminator pool, and the Monday night action for Week 1 of the NFL season.
Sports NFL Week 1 betting guide — Our best bets
James Conner is a must-play in every one of your lineups this week.
Sports The best value plays in your DraftKings lineup for Week 1 of the NFL season
Ronald Crystal, 77, hiked 18,000 feet high on Everest in April. But things didn't go exactly as planned after that.
Sports A 77-year-old doctor diagnosed himself with a deadly lung problem while climbing Everest — here's how he survived