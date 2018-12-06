Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sean McVay showed off his incredible memory again by rattling off all 11 Bears defensive starters and their strengths in 67 seconds

Sports Sean McVay showed off his incredible memory again by rattling off all 11 Bears defensive starters and their strengths in 67 seconds

Sean McVay showed on Wednesday that he's more than prepared for what the Bears defense is going to throw at him and the Rams.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sean McVay play

Sean McVay

(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

  • Rams head coach Sean McVay has been known to show off his ridiculous memory.
  • On Wednesday, McVay pulled off his latest feat, breaking down the entire Bears starting defensive unit name-by-name in just about a minute.
  • The two teams meet this weekend in Chicago for "Sunday Night Football" on NBC.

Sean McVay is not your standard NFL coach.

Since taking over the head coaching job for the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the 2017 season at just 30 years old, McVay has proved one of the most capable leaders in the NFL, helping the Rams along to an 11-5 regular season record last year and a 10-2 start to 2018.

But beyond his prowess as a head coach, McVay has regularly made headlines for his ridiculous memory — most notably his ability to recall essentially any play his teams have ever run.

Read more: Rams' 32-year-old head coach might have an even more impressive photographic memory than LeBron James

On Wednesday, McVay gave a window into how his impressive memory and his abilities as a head coach go hand-in-hand. Speaking with reporters, McVay began to break down the Bears defense ahead of the Rams upcoming game in Chicago.

After just 67 seconds, McVay had run through the Bears' entire defensive unit, breaking down their strengths or how they are used along the way.

You can watch McVay's comments below.

While it might not seem the most impressive feat for a coach to break down his upcoming opponent with such a completist's spirit, when compared to the usual bits and pieces we get from coaches at the podium, McVay's stands out.

The Bears defense better be ready to play come Sunday, because, by the sound of it, McVay will have the Rams prepared.

Top 3

1 Sports A soccer match in Argentina was interrupted when a dog invaded...bullet
2 Sports Duke's Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett teamed up for a wild...bullet
3 Sports Here are the 8 cities getting XFL teams for the league's...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Rui Hachimura Gonzaga
Sports Top-ranked Gonzaga saved from first loss of the season with an epic last-second game-winner
Boca Juniors striker Carlos Tevez training at the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) headquarters in Las Rozas, Madrid ahead of Sunday's Libertadores Cup final against River Plate.
Football Boca and River train in Madrid ahead of Libertadores Cup final
null
Sports The computer models that pick NFL games have made their picks for Week 14
Liverpool defender Joe Gomez (right) faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after a leg fracture
Football Liverpool's Gomez faces six weeks out after leg fracture
X
Advertisement