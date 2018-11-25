Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Seahawks running back front flips while hurdling a defender, lands on his feet, and continues running in one of the coolest highlights of the NFL season

Sports Seahawks running back front flips while hurdling a defender, lands on his feet, and continues running in one of the coolest highlights of the NFL season

Chris Carson hurdled Eric Reid and got flipped in the air. He somehow landed on his feet and continued running, setting a new bar for NFL running backs.

  • Published:
chris_carson_flip play

chris_carson_flip

(Fox/NFL)

  • Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson hurdled a defender and got flipped while in the air.
  • Carson somehow managed to land on his feet and continue running.

NFL running backs have increasingly gotten better at hurdling defenders, but the Seattle Seahawks' Chris Carson took it to a new level on Sunday.

In the third quarter, Carson broke free down the middle and tried to hurdle Panthers safety Eric Reid. But as Carson jumped, he hit Reid coming head-on and his momentum caused him to flip forward.

Instead of crashing to the ground violently, Carson stuck the landing, bracing to get his balance before taking off again.

We give it a 10.

Carson might have been down when he landed, but we can look past that.

The next step for running backs will be to cleanly front flip over defenders and keep running.

Top 3

1 Sports Bills rookie Josh Allen showed off his insane arm with a 75-yard...bullet
2 Sports Browns cornerback intercepts the Bengals, hands the ball to...bullet
3 Sports Seahawks running back front flips while hurdling a defender,...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Aymeric Laporte has been an ever-present for Manchester City in the Champions and Premier League this season
Football Laporte set to show France what they are missing in Lyon
Sergio Ramos sharply divides opinion but he is essential to Real Madrid
Football Ramos in spotlight again but Madrid need him more than ever
 
Football Contrasting challenges for former African champions
Zimbabwe stars Willard Katsande (L) and Khama Billiat are key figures for CAF Confederation Cup hopefuls Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa
Football Stade Abidjan seek more CAF glory 52 years after winning final
X
Advertisement