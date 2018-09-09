Pulse.ng logo
Saquon Barkley showed off his electric potential with a 68-yard touchdown run in the first game of his career

Saquon Barkley showed football fans there's good reason to believe he'll be the next rookie running back to take over the NFL.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Saquon Barkley play

Saquon Barkley

(Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

  • Saquon Barkley broke out for a huge 68-yard touchdown in his first ever NFL game.
  • The second overall pick of the NFL Draft, Barkley's run was proof to many that he could be the next breakout start of the league.
  • Unfortunately for the Giants, Barkley's huge run wasn't enough, as New York would lose its opener to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 20-15.

Saquon Barkley announced his arrival to the NFL on Sunday.

Barkley was the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and entered the season with high expectations. With young running backs like Alvin Kamara, Kareem Hunt, and Ezekiel Elliott taking over the league in recent years, there was no underestimating Barkley's potential.

After an up-and-down first half, Barkley made his first career NFL highlight, breaking out for an electrifying 68-yard touchdown to provide a spark to the Giants' offense.

The touchdown brought the Giants within a score of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately, it wouldn't be enough, as the Jaguars defense would lock down and prevent New York from scoring again, going on to win the game, 20-15.

Still, despite the 0-1 start to the season, Barkley's run gave Giants fans reason to believe that this season could be a special one.

