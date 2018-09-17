Ryan Fitzpatrick borrowed a teammate's outfit after a second straight monster game, then had to give the clothes back after his teammate showed up shirtless

news

Ryan Fitzpatrick had a second straight monster game and showed up at his press conference wearing an open-chest shirt, chain, and sunglasses.

During the press conference, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson showed up shirtless, as Fitzpatrick revealed he had taken Jackson's clothes.

Fitzpatrick said the only thing that was his was the chest hair.



Ryan Fitzpatrick stayed hot in Week 2 of the NFL season, once again throwing for over 400 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 27-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Afterward, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback showed up at his press conference looking a little more ... stylish than usual.

The normally reserved Fitzpatrick seemed to be enjoying his second straight monster game, wearing a shirt exposing his chest hair, chain, and some aviator sunglasses indoors. The look confused some onlookers — that is until Bucs wide receiver DeSean Jackson showed up shirtless at the presser, asking for his clothes back.

Fitzpatrick said he could do two more questions, because he had to return Jackson's clothes. When asked if any of the clothes were his own, Fitzpatrick remarked, "The chest hair's mine."

With the way Fitzpatrick has been rolling, leading the Bucs to a 2-0 record while throwing for 819 yards and 8 touchdowns, plus a rushing TD, all of his receivers should be offering their clothes.