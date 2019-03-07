This is after he divorced his Belgian wife two years ago.

Ivorian media reported that Emmanuel Eboue married his ex-fiancee, Stephanie Boedé, who he left behind after he moved to Europe and Turkey where he played with top clubs such as Galatasaray, Sunderland, and Arsenal.

Ivorian media report that his new marriage to Boede was held on March 2, 2019, at the Hotel Communal de Cocody in Abidjan. It was a private event.

Photos from the ceremony showed Eboue and his wife were happy as they wore similar traditional outfits. The couple danced and enjoyed the day with family and friends.

This is a very contradicting picture of what Eboue experienced two years ago. He revealed in an interview with British tabloid newspaper Sunday Mirror in December 2017 that he was so broke that he sometimes slept on the floor in a friend’s living room after several years of earning millions of dollars from playing football.

He added that he was at the brink of suicide after his wife, Aurelie, allegedly took everything he had including their three children, mansion, cars and their first house in North London where he was ordered by a court to surrender ownership.

“I can’t afford the money to continue to have any lawyer or barrister. I am in the house but I am scared. Because I don’t know what time the police will come. Sometimes I shut off the lights because I don’t want people to know that I am inside. I put everything behind the door. My own house. I suffered to buy my house but I am now scared. I am not going to sell my clothes or sell what I have. I will fight until the end because it is not fair,” Eboue was quoted by the Sunday Mirror.

Around that time he was handed a one year ban by FIFA. After the ban, the Ivorian player was signed by Cypriot side Turk Ocagi Limassol where he didn’t go beyond the medicals due to undisclosed “medical problems”.

Few days after he shared his story, his former Turkish club Galatasaray offered him a coaching job.

The Manager of Galatasaray Fatish Terim said that he would give Eboue the job of assistant coach of the club’s under-14 team. “We heard news about Eboue in the dressing room, I was informed there, we will do whatever we can to help my friend.”