The NBA season is nearly halfway through, and a compelling MVP race is underway.

Anticipation was high going into this NBA season because there were no obvious favorites. Instead, a case could be made for a lot of guys: would Giannis Antetokounmpo or Anthony Davis finally break through? Would LeBron James be so dominant for the Lakers that you couldn't argue against him? Would Kawhi Leonard transform the Raptors? Do the Warriors stars cancel each other out?

Sure enough, through 30-plus games, that's been the case so far. All of the above players have strong arguments for MVP while we've also seen a few other surprise candidates emerge.

Take a look at our top eight MVP candidates so far below:

8. Anthony Davis

Jeff Chiu/AP

2018-19 stats: 28.0 points, 12.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.7 steals, 2.8 blocks per game, 50.3% FG, 32.4% 3FG, 81.9% FT

One thing to know: Davis was a heavy preseason favorite for MVP and would still be if this was on counting stats alone. Davis, at times, is a one-man show, carrying the Pelicans on both ends of the floor. Without him, there's no doubt they'd be a lottery team.

But it's hard to give MVP to a team that's in and out of the playoff standings each week and (at the time of this writing) below .500. Part of that is injuries, but the team also has back-slid on defense, while opponents are (strangely) shooting better on Davis this season than they did last year. It's not Davis' fault it's just hard to make a case for him as the top guy.

7. Kevin Durant

Mary Altaffer/AP

2018-19 stats: 28.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, .9 steals, 1.0 blocks, 51% FG, 35.8% 3FG, 93.2% FT

One thing to know: Durant was right early in the year when he said the scales are tipped against him to win league awards so here's a little love for him. His per-game numbers are LeBron-esque, and he helped keep the team afloat with some brain-numbing performances, like scoring 144 points over a three-game stretch, while Stephen Curry and Draymond Green were out.

Still, it's hard to shake the notion that the Warriors really fire on all cylinders when Stephen Curry is in the lineup. Durant's efficiency is also a down a tad from usual.

6. Kawhi Leonard

David Zalubowski/AP

2018-19 stats: 26.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.8 steals, 49.1% FG, 38.1% 3FG, 85.9% FT

One thing to know: Leonard's presence has transformed the Raptors this year and helped lead them to the best record in the league.Leonard's numbers are strong, and it should be noted that they're better than 2016-17 when he finished third in MVP voting with the Spurs.

His case is hurt by the games he has missed and the team's performance even when he's out. Players have stepped up around him. This season has also continued a strange trend where Leonard's teams have defended better when he's off the floor (a confluence of factors).

5. Paul George

Sue Ogrocki/AP

2018-19 stats: 25.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.1 steals per game, 44.7% FG, 38.2% 3FG, 83.4% FT

One thing to know: George is having one of the more unlikely career seasons, averaging career-highs in points, rebounds, and assists per game.

George's case is an easy one: he's having a career year for a top-three team in the West and the top defensive team in the league. He's taken on a heavier workload for the Thunder and they're thriving. Advanced numbers love him, too he's second in ESPN's Real Plus-Minus, the top wing player (10th overall) in Defensive Real Plus-Minus, and 19th in PER.

George has been amazing, but in this year's stacked competition, it's hard to argue he's been the best.

4. LeBron James

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

2018-19 stats: 28.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.3 steals per game, 52% FG, 36.7% 3FG, 67.9% FT

One thing to know: Jamescould win this award every year, but those days are past. With James saving his body for postseason runs, he rarely has his foot all the way on the gas in the regular season. That he still produces 28-7-7 on solid efficiency per night is incredible, but it hurts his case in small moments lapses on defense, not running past half-court, standing around when he doesn't have the ball.

James' Lakers are also on pace to win 47 games. That would go against the usual 50-win threshold for MVP candidates (Russell Westbrook dodged this when he won in 2016-17). Then again, the main argument for James is, what would the Lakers look like without him?

3. Joel Embiid

Brynn Anderson/AP

2018-19 stats: 26.3 points, 13.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.8 blocks, 47.5% FG, 27.6% 3FG, 79.5% FT

One thing to know: Embiid is perhaps the most deserving MVP candidate with the toughest case to make, narrative-wise. Fair or not, the perception is the Sixers were a floundering team until they traded for Jimmy Butler to bring in a proven superstar.

But this is Embiid's team; he's their best player. He's putting up numbers we haven't seen since prime Shaquille O'Neal, and when he's on the floor, the Sixers go from a below-average defensive team to an elite outfit. He has slowed down a bit since a hot start, and you can quibble with his shot selection and turnovers, but he's been a top-five player on the year. Sixers fans can rest assured that if this is what Embiid looks like in just his third season on the floor, he's going to win this award at some point in his career.

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Aaron Gash/AP

2018-19 stats: 26.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.3 blocks, 59% FG, 12.5% 3FG, 69.6% FT

One thing to know: Antetokounmpo has taken another leap and is one of the most dominant, bizarro players in the league. He can't shoot in a league that's taking more threes than ever. But he's the most unstoppable force going to the basket, making a living in the paint and at the free throw line. His 9.8 made two-point field goals per game is tops in the league.

Antetokounmpo is also an excellent defender, elite rebounder, and solid playmaker. The Bucks outscore opponents by 11.3 points per 100 possessions when he's on the floor. His improvement, along with a better supporting cast and a new coach, has put the Bucks in the NBA's elite.

There's no real knock on Antetokounmpo as a candidate, it's just that we have to give it to...

1. Stephen Curry

Jim McIsaac/Getty

2018-19 stats: 29.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.3 steals, 50.1% FG, 47.7% 3FG, 94.9% FT

One thing to know: The case against Curry is that he missed most of November with a groin injury, and the Warriors have been relatively pedestrian (by their standards) this season. He also has arguably the weakest counting stats among other MVP contenders.

But with Curry, the Warriors are still a force. Sometimes star players don't have the best net ratings on their teams because they play against other teams' best players and are on the floor when the game is tight. Antetokounmpo, for instance, is fourth on the Bucks in on-court net rating. They also are still beating opponents when he sits.

Curry is first on the Warriors in net rating, with the Warriors outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per 100 possessions when he's on the court. They're losing when he sits. When he's been healthy, they're 16-5, on pace for a 62-win season.

Individually, Curry is flirting with the first-ever 50-50-90 season, with his three-point percentage only recently taking a dip. His 47% clip from three is still the best of his career. His presence alone wrecks opposing defenses, and he's already gone nuclear a few times this season. Assuming he stays healthy, he may be looking at a mind-boggling third MVP in five years.

